Oregon Regulators Order CBD Recall For Ineligible THC Levels





A Portland-based marijuana maker once again clashed with regulators in Oregon over its ingredients. The Oregon Alcohol and Cannabis Commission ordered a booster this week 1,000-milligram bottles of non-flavored CBD Select drops labeled as broad spectrum. The drops contain too much of the psychoactive ingredient THC, according to the OLCC. This poses a risk, the commission said, because unsuspecting consumers could get high on a product that is not meant to have this effect. We are currently working closely with the OLCC, our testing labs and our labeling team to gather all the facts and determine the next steps, Curaleaf, the company that owns the Select brand, said in a written statement. The company said the recalled lot is being pulled from store shelves. CBD, or cannabidiol, is derived from hemp but generally does not have the high levels of THC associated with recreational marijuana. Members use CBD as a wellness product, although its specific benefits have not been conclusively documented for many health applications. The OLCC recall affects 500 products sold from June 19. The commission said around 200 units remained in retailers’ inventory and now needed to be quarantined. People who bought the product can take it back to the store or simply destroy it. Curaleaf said the recalled lot was only sold in Oregon. The company has asked those who purchased the recalled Select Drops to contact Curaleaf at [email protected] Select also clashed with the OLCC in 2020 for falsely claiming that a line of vaping products were made from 100% marijuana. The state imposed a record fine of $ 110,000 for dishonest conduct on Cura Cannabis, the Portland-based company that manufactured the Select line of products. The former owners of Curas later settled a class action lawsuit over the mislabelling, agreeing to pay $ 500,000. Once Oregon’s largest marijuana company, Cura was also one of the most struggling states. He got his initial funding from a notorious real estate scam that sent a Lake Oswego investment manager to federal prison. And former Cura CEO Nitin Khanna resigned in 2018 when women in the marijuana community highlighted a past rape allegation against him. Khanna denied the charge but had settled a civil lawsuit in the case. Cura was sold to Massachusetts-based marijuana giant Curaleaf last year in a deal worth $ 400 million at the time. Subsequent increases in the Curaleafs share price increased the value of the transaction. – Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter: @rogoway | 503-294-7699

