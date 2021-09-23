Will the disappearance of small energy suppliers kill price competition? | Energy industry

The bell is ringing for small energy providers, with two more going to the wall on Wednesday, and the risk is that the price competition that has helped lower household bills in recent years could die with them.

This week, Newcastle-based energy supplier Green and Hinckley’s Avro Energy became the latest victims of record prices in the UK wholesale gas market. They bring the total number of suppliers that have gone bankrupt in just over six weeks to seven. A tsunami of supplier failures is expected to follow.

At the same time, Green joined Symbio Energy and AM Power on the list of defaulting suppliers at the market operator. And Colorado Energy, Igloo Energy Supply, Symbio Energy, Neon Reef and Whoop Energy were named on a list of companies that failed to pass on renewable energy subsidies collected from their customers.

An inability to cover these basic costs is often a telltale sign of serious financial problems and raises fears that the next round of meltdowns are near.

At the start of the year, there were around 70 suppliers in the market. The total number could drop to a low of around 10 by the end of winter, according to Ellen Fraser, partner at consultancy Baringa.

Emma Pinchbeck, Managing Director of Energy UK, told MPs on Wednesday that the crisis had exposed the vulnerability of the country’s retail electricity sector, meaning even good, well-run companies will fail.

The grim prognosis for UK small suppliers has raised fears that the energy crisis will lead to the death of competition in the market and a return to the days of limited energy deals, a small cabal of dominant suppliers and high prices .

I’m not the death knell for competition, said Dermot Nolan, who was chief executive of Ofgem for six years before stepping down in 2020. But it will be a big shock to the supply market.

Nolan oversaw the energy supplier boom after Ofgem changed its policy to encourage more new entrants to the energy field to join the market, removing barriers to entry. The plan was to create a healthier energy market by creating competition for the so-called Big Six: British Gas, SSE, EDF Energy, E.ON UK, npower and Scottish Power.

In many ways, this competitive pressure has worked. Millions of customers have abandoned the Big Six, attracted by great deals from a host of brave startups; some in possession of little more than a basic software package, a website address and an Ofgem approved license.

There have been viable breakthroughs in the energy market. But there were also plenty of stories of overnight supply outfits that provided terrible service and little hope that they would survive a harsh winter.

The supplier boom has led to an increase in the number of comparison shopping websites and energy brokers, and other stories of unscrupulous behavior by some. All face an uncertain future in a smaller energy market.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, believes there has been bad behavior from large and small suppliers in the past, but a balance should be struck to protect competition in the future. .

Without a doubt, there are some silly companies that offered low prices when the market was low, and are looking for a bailout now that it’s high. They don’t deserve a place in a critical market. And the [big six] usually overcharged for their operations inflated by opaque prices, he said on Twitter.

The key now is to calmly solve the problem of dumb corporations without losing the competitiveness that prevents incumbents from charging oligopolistic prices, he said.

Nolan believes that a leaner market doesn’t need to be less competitive.

It is not obvious that it is making a good return to the market 10 years ago. I believe there was going to be a shake up over the next two or three years anyway where we would see a wave of acquisitions and mergers to consolidate the market. It will be steeper and more vicious, he said.

Fraser added that the market could be healthier overall.

Losing small suppliers would clearly limit the number of tariffs available to short-term customers, she said. But in reality, many small suppliers were offering prices well below the cost of supply and were used to support unsustainable business models. This is not the sign of a healthy market.

Concerns that a core group of 10 surviving energy providers could show signs of behavior like the Big Six energy providers of the past decade also overlook the progress made in recent years towards innovative tariffs and new business models.

The energy market has changed significantly, Fraser said. There are new suppliers with very different behavior, such as Octopus Energy and Ovo Energy, which have large and stable customers and healthy balance sheets. These companies think very differently [to the legacy big six], she said.

Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Nolan believes that enough new entrants to the market can survive to drive a different kind of innovation, built around the drive to create greener homes. This can be the sale of heat pumps, access to recharging electric cars or hydrogen boilers.

The old guard of energy providers is likely to think differently as well, Fraser added. After a sobering awakening in recent years, driven by the constant progression of challenger brands, the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis, it is unlikely that they will be content to remain competitive in the market.

They are aware of the market challenge, Fraser said.