Business
Has Brexit boosted London’s financial center?
Numerous warnings have been issued about the impact Brexit would have on the UK economy, including devastating the UK’s most successful export industry: financial services. The former head of the London Stock Exchange suggested that more than 230,000 jobs in this industry could disappear.
The warnings sounded logical.
By leaving the European Union, UK-based banks and other financial companies lost their unrestricted access to the EU market, which in 2019 represented around 40% of sales abroad UK financial products and services.
Brexit has also meant that trading of most euro-denominated stocks has been restricted to EU stock exchanges and, as a result, for much of the past year, London has lost its position as the leading European hub of trading of shares for the benefit of Amsterdam.
But the prophecies of doom for the City, as London’s financial hub is called, may have been exaggerated. Official figures for the first quarter of 2021, the first three months after Brexit went into effect, show a small increase in British financial exports to the EU, despite the barriers erected by Brussels.
This totally contradicts the predictions of people who favored staying in the EU, said John Longworth, businessman and former member of the European Parliament for the Brexit Party. What he shows is that the exit from the single market was far from a disaster. London will continue to prosper and grow stronger.
This trust appears to be widely shared in the financial district. The bosses of more than two-thirds of the City’s businesses have expressed their conviction in a recent poll that London will retain its dominant role despite Brexit. It is also the point of view of Barnabas reynolds, partner at the international law firm Shearman & Sterling.
The City continues to be a leading global financial center, with the most competitive prices and offerings of financial products and services in the world. The liquidity and prices here are second to none, Reynolds said, adding that he was not at all surprised to see official figures showing an increase in City’s exports to the EU.
But other observers take these numbers with a pinch of salt. It is too early for Brexiteers to claim victory on the basis of quarterly statistics, economist and CSFI think tank chief Andrew Hilton has said, especially during a pandemic.
It is very difficult right now to sort the impact of Brexit itself from the impact of COVID, he said.
Brussels is also mounting its most serious assault to date against the city’s role as a center of European finance. Eurocrats now have their eyes on the Square Miles derivatives clearing market, a vast $ 770 trillion business.
London does not only dominate this market in Europe, said Jack Neill-Hall of lobby group TheCityUK. London is the world’s main clearing hub. For example, more dollars are cleared in London than in New York.
It is a lucrative activity, and Brussels would like a part of it, but it is also a systemically critical activity. Derivatives clearinghouses act as intermediaries between buyers and sellers of things like swaps, options, and futures. In addition, they ensure that transactions are settled even if one of the parties goes bankrupt.
The larger your clearing industry, the lower the costs and the better the risk is distributed throughout the system. It’s like insurance. The more people involved, the safer it is, said Neill-Hall.
This explains why much of this activity has been concentrated in one place like London.
Brussels, however, wants to divest itself of all euro-denominated derivatives that made up around a quarter of the London market and locate them within the EU. It’s bad for the city, said Neill-Hall, but even worse for the bloc.
For European businesses, this means higher costs, fewer products, less suitable and less flexible and a greater underlying risk for EU businesses, he said.
Nevertheless, Brussels continues to put pressure on the banks to move their compensation from the euro to the continent. So how secure are cities as a global financial center?
While skeptical of the reliability of these first quarter export statistics, the economist Hilton remains reasonably optimistic about the future of London’s financial sector. He said that, so far, the city has held up well to the EU undermining its business.
Amsterdam has taken over some equity business, France has taken over hedge fund business, Germany has taken over some banking business, but there is no financial center threatening London yet, Hilton said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marketplace.org/2021/09/22/has-brexit-boosted-londons-financial-center/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]