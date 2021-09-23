Has Brexit boosted London’s financial center?

Numerous warnings have been issued about the impact Brexit would have on the UK economy, including devastating the UK’s most successful export industry: financial services. The former head of the London Stock Exchange suggested that more than 230,000 jobs in this industry could disappear.

The warnings sounded logical.

By leaving the European Union, UK-based banks and other financial companies lost their unrestricted access to the EU market, which in 2019 represented around 40% of sales abroad UK financial products and services.

Brexit has also meant that trading of most euro-denominated stocks has been restricted to EU stock exchanges and, as a result, for much of the past year, London has lost its position as the leading European hub of trading of shares for the benefit of Amsterdam.

But the prophecies of doom for the City, as London’s financial hub is called, may have been exaggerated. Official figures for the first quarter of 2021, the first three months after Brexit went into effect, show a small increase in British financial exports to the EU, despite the barriers erected by Brussels.

This totally contradicts the predictions of people who favored staying in the EU, said John Longworth, businessman and former member of the European Parliament for the Brexit Party. What he shows is that the exit from the single market was far from a disaster. London will continue to prosper and grow stronger.

This trust appears to be widely shared in the financial district. The bosses of more than two-thirds of the City’s businesses have expressed their conviction in a recent poll that London will retain its dominant role despite Brexit. It is also the point of view of Barnabas reynolds, partner at the international law firm Shearman & Sterling.

The City continues to be a leading global financial center, with the most competitive prices and offerings of financial products and services in the world. The liquidity and prices here are second to none, Reynolds said, adding that he was not at all surprised to see official figures showing an increase in City’s exports to the EU.

But other observers take these numbers with a pinch of salt. It is too early for Brexiteers to claim victory on the basis of quarterly statistics, economist and CSFI think tank chief Andrew Hilton has said, especially during a pandemic.

It is very difficult right now to sort the impact of Brexit itself from the impact of COVID, he said.

Brussels is also mounting its most serious assault to date against the city’s role as a center of European finance. Eurocrats now have their eyes on the Square Miles derivatives clearing market, a vast $ 770 trillion business.

London does not only dominate this market in Europe, said Jack Neill-Hall of lobby group TheCityUK. London is the world’s main clearing hub. For example, more dollars are cleared in London than in New York.

It is a lucrative activity, and Brussels would like a part of it, but it is also a systemically critical activity. Derivatives clearinghouses act as intermediaries between buyers and sellers of things like swaps, options, and futures. In addition, they ensure that transactions are settled even if one of the parties goes bankrupt.

The larger your clearing industry, the lower the costs and the better the risk is distributed throughout the system. It’s like insurance. The more people involved, the safer it is, said Neill-Hall.

This explains why much of this activity has been concentrated in one place like London.

Brussels, however, wants to divest itself of all euro-denominated derivatives that made up around a quarter of the London market and locate them within the EU. It’s bad for the city, said Neill-Hall, but even worse for the bloc.

For European businesses, this means higher costs, fewer products, less suitable and less flexible and a greater underlying risk for EU businesses, he said.

Nevertheless, Brussels continues to put pressure on the banks to move their compensation from the euro to the continent. So how secure are cities as a global financial center?

While skeptical of the reliability of these first quarter export statistics, the economist Hilton remains reasonably optimistic about the future of London’s financial sector. He said that, so far, the city has held up well to the EU undermining its business.

Amsterdam has taken over some equity business, France has taken over hedge fund business, Germany has taken over some banking business, but there is no financial center threatening London yet, Hilton said.