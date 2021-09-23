Business
3 things you may need to give up if you retire on social security alone
You will often hear that Social Security will not pay you enough money to cover your bills in full. The reality is that some older people to do manage to pay all of their living expenses with their monthly Social Security benefits.
But what kind of lifestyle do these elderly people live? Chances are it’s pretty frugal. In fact, if you end up retiring solely on Social Security, you may be forced to forgo the following.
1. A more comfortable home
Even if you retire with your mortgage already paid off, you may find that a larger home becomes more and more expensive to own over time. First of all, property taxes tend to go up over the years, so that particular bill might go up, even if your home’s value doesn’t fluctuate much.
Plus, as homes get older, they tend to require more maintenance. And they also tend to need expensive repairs. These expenses may be too high for you if the only source of income you have access to is Social Security. As such, if you retire on these benefits alone, you may be forced to downgrade or downsize.
To be clear, downsizing a retirement home isn’t necessarily a bad decision. For many older people, this makes sense. But if you’d rather live in a bigger house – or keep the house you’ve owned for years – you might need income outside of Social Security to make it happen.
2. Traveling
Many seniors plan to travel a lot once they have no more jobs to relate to on a daily basis. But travel can be expensive, and if your only source of income is Social Security, you may be limited to local travel or places you can reach by vehicle.
Again, this is not necessarily a bad thing. But it may not match the goals you set for yourself.
3. Interesting hobbies
Some seniors engage in low-cost hobbies like gardening or baking. And to be clear, there are plenty of ways to stay busy in retirement without spending a fortune.
But some of the things you love to do can cost a lot more, and if you only have Social Security to lean on, you might have to forgo it. Playing golf, for example, is hardly an inexpensive prospect. And if you like to learn more, even the cost of classes at a community college might be too high for your budget if you are heavily reliant on Social Security.
Don’t sell short in retirement
The retirement you’ve always dreamed of could be very different if your income is limited to Social Security. The average senior today, in fact, only gets $ 1,557 a month in benefits.
If you want to avoid having to give up things that might make you happy as a senior, do your best to independently save for retirement so that you can supplement your Social Security income. Even if you only manage to pocket $ 100 per month in an IRA or 401 (k) plan, if you do it over 30 years, you will end up with around $ 136,000 if your investments generate an average annual return of 8%, which is a bit below the stock market average. And it could give you more freedom.
There is nothing wrong with planning for a very frugal life during retirement, and a frugal life doesn’t necessarily mean being miserable. But if you want to open the door to more financial flexibility during retirement, make sure Social Security isn’t your only source of income.
