What is a Cash Rewards credit card? – Eagle News Online

By Stéphane Fournier President of KeyBank Central New York Market
If you’ve used a rewards credit card, you know the drill: after you buy something with the card, the points appear in your account. You can then redeem these points for a plane ticket, gift card or other prize. A cash rewards credit card is similar in that it rewards you for your purchases, except the rewards are in dollars, not points, and can be redeemed for cash back.
What is a Cash Rewards credit card?
A cash back or cash rewards credit card gives you cash rewards for your spending. The reward is usually a percentage of the amount you spend. Therefore, if a card offers 1% cash back, spending $ 4,500 in a year would give you a reward of $ 45. Typically, you can choose to apply your cash reward to your statement or transfer it to a checking or savings account.
Know your rewards
There are four different types of credit card cash rewards:
Lump sum rewards: With lump sum rewards you get the same percentage of refund regardless of how much you spend. It doesn’t matter if you spend $ 1 or $ 1000, the rewards percentage is always the same.
Tiered Rewards: A tiered rewards program offers different tiers of rewards depending on how much you spend or other criteria. For example, you can get 1% cash back when you spend less than $ 2,000 in a quarter, or 1.5% cash back after you spend more than $ 2,000. Some rewards cards offer special levels to existing bank customers based on their relationship.
Rewards by Category: Some rewards cards offer different levels of cash back for different categories of spending. For example, a car can reimburse 3% of expenses at gas stations, restaurants and grocery stores, but only 1% on all other purchases.
Bonus rewards: A cash back bonus is usually offered as a benefit for opening a new account. After using the card for a while or spending minimal money, you get a one-time cash reward.
Why use a Cash Rewards card?
A cash back card is always a valuable reward. Not everyone needs airline points or other credit card rewards, but everyone can use cash. With a cash back card, you can spend your rewards as you see fit. For example, if you’re saving for a big purchase later or hoping to add more to your fund for rainy days, you can redeem your rewards to your savings account. Plus, cash rewards are easy to track and redeem. Just log into your credit card account to check the percentage you get back, see how much cash you’ve earned, and decide how you want to use it.
Before choosing a credit card, compare your options. For many people, the convenience and flexibility of a cash rewards card makes it a great choice.
About the Author: Stephen Fournier is President of KeyBanks Central New York Market. He can be reached at 315-470-5096 or [email protected].
Smart credit advice
Charge Wisely: A smart way to start building your credit history is to make sure you never charge more than you can afford in a single month.
Remember, balances are important: Did you know that part of your credit score is based on how much credit you have? This means that if you have two credit cards with limits of $ 500 but only $ 200 available on both cards, your score will decrease. Try to keep monthly balances that you cannot pay off at no more than 30% of your credit card limit.
Make your payments on time: A single payment made 30 days late can have a significant impact on your credit score. Set reminders in your calendar for five days before any payment is due so you can schedule a payment online. On-time payments mean an easier route to building credit.
Budgeting: A financial plan provides you with a roadmap that can help you track your spending so you can lower your debt, grow your savings, and improve your credit health. Once you have a solid plan, you can be sure that you are spending and saving in a way that matches your priorities.
Quantity and frequency of credit applications: Credit cards can help you build a credit history and reward your spending with cash and other benefits. But proceed with discipline. Accumulated and unpaid debt can have a negative impact on your credit score.
Monitor Your Credit: A credit report shows how you’ve used credit in the past, and your credit score predicts how you’ll use it in the future. It is wise to stay on top of both so that you can watch for errors and see the results of your credit building efforts. You can request a free report from each of the three credit bureaus (Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax) each year. And some financial institutions, such as KeyBank, offer their customers free access to their FICO score.
