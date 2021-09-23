Robinhood (HOOD) stock gains ground in crypto wallet test





Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) shares jumped nearly 11% on Wednesday after the commission-free brokerage firm announced it would begin testing crypto wallets with selected clients next month. If all goes according to plan, it hopes to see a larger rollout in early 2022, which would allow customers to transfer selected digital currencies in and out of the Robinhood app. Key points to remember Robinhood has said it will start testing crypto wallets in October, with plans for a wider rollout in early 2022.

Robinhood shares broke above two weeks of consolidation due to increasing volume, which could lead to more bullish price action.

Coinbase shares rallied from the lower trendline of an ascending channel, indicating that the bulls intend to defend that level. Although Robinhood has broadened its crypto offerings, the recently listed digital exchange exchange Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) also added gains on Wednesday as investors shrugged off fears of growing competition in the trading space. and rapidly growing crypto investment. Let’s take a closer look at both stocks and use technical analysis to uncover possible trading games. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) The company best known for its commission-free stock trading currently offers cryptocurrency trading in major coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, but it does not allow users to transfer their digital assets to or from its platform. Adding a wallet would help Robinhood onboard clients looking for an all-in-one solution to investing in crypto, as opposed to those who are simply speculating on price direction. As of September 23, 2021, Robinhood stock had a market value close to $ 40 billion and was trading 23% above its initial public offering (IPO) of $ 38. Over the past month, stocks have gained around 10%. After hitting a low of $ 80 several weeks after its IPO, Robinhood’s stock price gave up about half of those gains to trade just below $ 40 in early September. However, yesterday’s announcement could rejuvenate the bulls, with the stock breaking through two weeks of consolidation on increasing volume. Those buying at these levels should look for a retest of the all-time high at $ 85 while managing the risk with a stop-loss order placed just below the recent consolidation zone low of $ 39.23. TradingView.com

Consolidation in technical analysis, refers to an asset oscillating between a well-defined pattern of trading levels. Consolidation is generally interpreted as market indecision, which ends when the price of the asset rises above or below the trading pattern. Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Founded in 2012, Coinbase positions itself as the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, serving as a fiat gateway and trading platform for nearly 70 million verified users. Currently, Coinbase Pro calculates fees via a pricing tier using the maker-taker fee model, while Robinhood takes a share of the bid / ask spread. Coinbase recently abandoned its plan to launch a lending product after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it would take legal action, arguing that the “Lend” offer offered by Coinbase involved securities. Investors should be increasingly attentive to the changing regulatory environment when investing in stocks exposed to digital assets after SEC Chairman Gary Gensler assured lawmakers last week that the agency was striving to create a set of rules to oversee the cryptocurrency markets. Until the close on Wednesday, Coinbase stock has a market cap of $ 63.34 billion and is trading 3% below its pre-listing benchmark price of $ 250 on the Nasdaq. Since the low in mid-May, Coinbase shares have hovered in an ascending channel to establish clear support and resistance areas. More recently, the stock has rallied from the lower trendline of the pattern, indicating that the bulls intend to defend that level. Active traders taking a long position here should consider setting a take profit order on the opposite side of the channel somewhere north of $ 285. Be prepared to come out with a small loss if the price fails to maintain above this week’s low of $ 231.15.

a ascending channel is the price action contained between the upward sloping parallel lines. Higher ups and downs characterize this pricing model. Technical analysts build an ascending channel by drawing a lower trendline that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that joins the swing highs. Disclosure: The author did not hold any position in the above titles at the time of publication.

