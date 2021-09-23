Protections against rising gas prices for consumers





Households are understandably concerned about the rise in the global wholesale gas price this fall and winter, which is why the government has made it clear that consumer protection is its top priority. Rising gas prices are a global problem, reflecting increased demand for gas around the world as the world’s economies reopen. COVID -19 pandemic. Whether you notice the spike in gas prices will depend on when you negotiated your energy tariff and who your supplier is, as many energy suppliers buy a large portion of their wholesale supplies several months in advance. , which protects them and their customers from short-term prices. mounted. The government is working closely with energy players to discuss the impact of rising wholesale gas prices, but consumers should not be worried about their energy supply. Regardless of your supplier, you can rest assured that even if they exit the market, there is an established process in place to ensure that your electricity and gas will stay on. This means that the Ofgem energy regulator will find another supplier to supply you with energy and your credit balance will grow with you. If this happens, you are advised not to attempt to change providers until you are contacted by the person designated by Ofgem to take over your account. You will have a new arrangement with your new supplier but will be able to discuss the negotiation of a new fixed price with them. The Energy price cap is a safety net. It is in place to protect millions of customers in England, Wales and Scotland from sudden increases in global gas prices this winter. We also support low income households and supply poor households with energy bills in several ways, including: the Warm Home Discount, offering eligible households a one-time discount of 140 on their energy bill for the winter of 2021 to 2022. Customers must contact their supplier to request it. As long as you qualify, even if you transfer to a new provider, they are expected to continue to offer you this discount. This amount will increase to 150 from next year and will help an additional 780,000 retirees and low-income families, with the money being paid automatically.

Winter fuel payments, with a value between 100 and 300, are automatically paid to recipients of state pension or other social security benefits (excluding housing allowance, municipal tax reduction, family allowances or universal credit)

Cold Weather Payments, which is a 25% payment to vulnerable households on eligible benefits when the weather has been, or is expected to be, exceptionally cold. It is paid to eligible households for each period of 7 very cold days between November 1 and March 31. If you are in financial difficulty during this time, you can also speak to your energy supplier, who will be able to discuss your personal situation and consider options to help you, including reassessment, reduction or suspension. payments. Emergency measures have been agreed between the government and the energy suppliers. to support those who need it most during the disruption caused by COVID -19, and that agreement remains in place this winter. For support with your energy rights, more information is available from Ofgem here. For further advice, consumers can also contact Advice to citizens.

