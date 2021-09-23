3.3 million pillows recalled after babies die from suffocation





The Boppy Co.m, maker of breastfeeding pillows and baby carriers, is recalling three types of baby pillows after eight infants died from suffocation. The infant deaths, which occurred between December 2015 and June 2020, occurred after babies were placed on their back, side or stomach on a newborn lounge chair and were found on their side or on the belly, the business and theConsumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. The Golden, Colorado-based company is recalling all of the approximately 3.3 million baby loungers sold. The products covered are the Boppy Original newborn loungers, the Boppy Preferred newborn loungers and the Pottery Barn Kids Boppy newborn loungers. Have you bought chicken in the past decade?You could get money in a class action lawsuit. How to claim. Halloween madness?Americans to spend record $ 10 billion on pet candy, decorations and costumes The products, which are approximately 23 inches by 22 inches and 7 inches high, were sold from January 2004 to September 2021. Priced at $ 30 to $ 44, the lounge chairs have been sold at retailers in the United States, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart, and online at Amazon.com. Boppy also distributed approximately 35,000 lounge chairs in Canada. Total recall:Learn about recalls of cars, food, consumer products and other property The CPSC has ordered consumers to immediately stop using the recalled lounge chairs and contact The Boppy Co. for a refund at 800-416-1355 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday) or online at www.boppy.com (Click on Recall & Safety Alert). Lounge chairs and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation, ”CPSC Acting President Robert S. Adler said in a statement. to sleep and since suffocation can occur so quickly, these Boppy lounge chair products are just too risky to stay on the market. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs on a firm, level surface in a crib, cradle or playground, according to the CPSC. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded bumpers or other items to infants’ sleeping environment, according to the agency. In a statement, The Boppy Co. noted that the lounge chairs were not marketed as an infant sleep product and included warnings against unsupervised use. The company “is committed to doing everything possible to protect babies,” the statement said, “including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public on the importance of follow all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleeping practices for infants. “ Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

