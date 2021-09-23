Over 3 million Boppy lounge chairs recalled after 8 children die – NBC New York





Boppy Co. will recall more than 3 million newborn lounge chairs after eight children have choked on them in recent years, federal regulators and the popular baby products maker said Thursday. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Boppy will recall 3.3 million units Boppy Original newborn loungers, Boppy Preferred newborn loungers and Pottery Barn Kids newborn loungers. The agency said the children died between 2015 and 2020; in all cases, they apparently rolled onto their side or stomach and were unable to breathe. The CPSC has warned owners of the units to stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund. We are devastated to learn of these tragedies, the company said in a statement. Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to protect babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the associated risks. unsafe sleeping practices for infants. The lounge chair was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use. The recalled products were on the market from 2004 to this month and were sold at major physical and online retailers. This is not the first time that Boppy has had to recall a product due to a risk of choking in an infant. In the summer of 2019, the company recalled 14,000 head and neck support accessories due to the risk of them being overloaded and tilting a child’s head too far forward. Consumers requesting a refund or more information on the recalled lounge chairs can contact the company toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via his websiteMore information can also be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website here.

