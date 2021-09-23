New York food delivery men would see better pay with new bills

Jos Ramirez, who came to New York City from Puebla, Mexico, worked as a delivery man in Manhattan for four years. He said he made about $ 8 an hour before tips, which required him to work more than 10 hours a day most days to earn enough money to support himself.

Mr. Ramirez, member of United delivery men, a group that has fought for years for the protection of delivery people, said restaurants have denied him access to the restroom so often that he had to call his friends on his shift to use their restroom.

Sometimes people come to me after I’ve made their delivery and tell me they’re sorry they can’t tip me, Ramirez said. I feel happy to have helped, but I am not getting paid. I have to pay for my bike, my delivery backpack and my cell phone, so we need a decent minimum wage.

The legislation appears to be the first of its kind in the country.

As demand for deliveries has skyrocketed, workers at food delivery start-ups across the country have organized their efforts to demand better wages and conditions. Some cities in California and Washington state have adopted temporary measures to provide a risk premium for delivery and other essential workers due to the pandemic.

States like California and Massachusetts have also been engaged in protracted legal battles over what rights and protections should be afforded to concert workers.

California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 22 last year, a victory for companies like Uber and DoorDash that allowed them to continue to treat drivers like independent contractors. The measure exempted companies from a state labor law that would have required them to employ drivers and pay for their health care and other benefits. As a concession to workers’ rights defenders, the initiative offered a minimum wage and limited benefits to drivers.

But last month, after a lawsuit brought by a group of drivers and the Service Employees International Union, a California judge found the proposal unconstitutional and unworkable. The companies have announced that they will appeal.