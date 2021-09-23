Connect with us

Mayflower Wind submits proposal for Fall River wind power site

FALL RIVER The city could be an important player in the booming wind energy industry if a proposal to May flower windset up an operation and maintenance port at Borden Remington on the Taunton River is approved.

The Mayflower Wind proposal includes an economic development program of $ 81 million in addition to the cost of the company’s proposed construction of the Borden Remington site that would serve as a base for the maintenance of the wind turbines.

The proposal, submitted on September 16, follows a request for proposals for a third round of tenders for offshore wind contracts by the Baker administration and state power companies.

The economic development package will provide education and training to develop an offshore wind workforce, invest in local ports and local ports, businesses and infrastructure.

How Brayton Point is related:Mayflower Wind plans connection point in Somerset at Brayton Point

An additional element to the proposal that was required in the third round of the call for proposals is a program focused on diversity, equity and inclusion measures that include the hiring of specialist companies and the support of consumers in the industry. low-income electricity, among other measures.

Mayflower Winds director of external affairs Seth Kaplan said the company has struck a deal with Borden and Remington and has already moved into offices at 99 South Main Street in the former Travelers Building, where its executive office, outreach and development program is expected to be fully operational in October.

Flawed tendering process? :State officials, New Bedford and local leaders criticize the state’s bidding process for offshore wind

The winning bid or bids are expected to be selected by December and the contract with the Department of Utilities completed by the end of April.

A rendering of Mayflower Wind.

Kaplan said the only other bidder in this third round is Vineyard Wind, the company that won the first of the two contracts.

It’s very real, Kaplan said. We think we have a great chance of getting a contract, Kaplan said.

Between Mayflower Wind and Vineyard Wind, Kaplan said the two companies have already spent half a billion dollars.

Survey vessels have been in Fall River for two years.

We move forward. It’s not a dime operation, Kaplan said.

