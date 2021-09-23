Mayflower Wind submits proposal for Fall River wind power site

FALL RIVER The city could be an important player in the booming wind energy industry if a proposal to May flower windset up an operation and maintenance port at Borden Remington on the Taunton River is approved.

The Mayflower Wind proposal includes an economic development program of $ 81 million in addition to the cost of the company’s proposed construction of the Borden Remington site that would serve as a base for the maintenance of the wind turbines.

The proposal, submitted on September 16, follows a request for proposals for a third round of tenders for offshore wind contracts by the Baker administration and state power companies.

The economic development package will provide education and training to develop an offshore wind workforce, invest in local ports and local ports, businesses and infrastructure.

An additional element to the proposal that was required in the third round of the call for proposals is a program focused on diversity, equity and inclusion measures that include the hiring of specialist companies and the support of consumers in the industry. low-income electricity, among other measures.

Mayflower Winds director of external affairs Seth Kaplan said the company has struck a deal with Borden and Remington and has already moved into offices at 99 South Main Street in the former Travelers Building, where its executive office, outreach and development program is expected to be fully operational in October.

The winning bid or bids are expected to be selected by December and the contract with the Department of Utilities completed by the end of April.

Kaplan said the only other bidder in this third round is Vineyard Wind, the company that won the first of the two contracts.

It’s very real, Kaplan said. We think we have a great chance of getting a contract, Kaplan said.

Between Mayflower Wind and Vineyard Wind, Kaplan said the two companies have already spent half a billion dollars.

Survey vessels have been in Fall River for two years.

We move forward. It’s not a dime operation, Kaplan said.

He noted the work done in wind energy education with Bristol Community College. And if the state contracts Mayflower Wind, one of the goals will be to work with local subcontractors in the future construction and maintenance of the project.

Our vision is to rise up and bring economic support to the entire South Coast, Kaplan said.

Mayflower Wind provided design renderings of how they would develop the operations and maintenance facility at Borden and Remington and its port which will be the base of its large operations vessel which will maintain and house the crews working on the future wind turbines and includes new construction.

Among the details provided:

The main building, including the offices, control room and cafeteria, will be approximately 3,000 square feet and the warehouse will be approximately 1,100 square feet.

Dockage from the service operations vessel, the large vessel that will travel from Fall River to the wind farm and stay there for weeks, will be approximately 100 meters in length, roughly the length of a football field, including areas end.

Mayflower Wind said the ship, which has yet to be built, will be a landmark on the waterfront, measuring 32 meters high and 26 meters above the waterline. It will be more than twice the height of the neighboring Borden Flats lighthouse.

Crew boats to transport workers and supplies will depart from New Bedford and are the size of many fishing boats that use this port today.

Mayflower Wind says 360 permanent, high-quality, long-term jobs will be created to operate and maintain the wind farm.

Jobs will be based out of the Borden and Remington facility, designed by Boston-based Stull and Lee Inc.

Earlier this year, Mayflower Wind announced that it had purchased interconnection rights at Brayton Point, which were originally developed by transmission developer Anbaric, to complement its interconnection on Cape Cod.

Mayflower Wind has engaged in Massachusetts and the South Coast, Michael Brown, CEO of Mayflower Wind said in a press release. The offers we submitted were formulated after months of conversations with local players who shared with us their vision for the future of the offshore wind industry. We’ve taken these conversations very seriously and developed packages that incorporate their feedback and support each of their various groups.

An active promoter of wind power, Senator Michael Rodrigues said in the statement that the company has shown its willingness to work with institutions on the south coast and create jobs in communities like Fall River, while working with local businesses and educational institutions.

“With a commitment to invest time, effort and resources in our region, Mayflowers’ proposal to establish their planned base of operations in Fall River is representative of the tangible economic benefit our region has sought from growth. of the Commonwealth’s offshore wind industry, Rodrigues said.

Mayor Paul Coogan called the Mayflower Winds project in the city very positive.

“By establishing a base of operations in the town of Fall River, Mayflower Wind will invest in our community through hundreds of high quality jobs, a commitment to education and improvements to our new waterfront neighborhood.” Coogan said.

The company has come to the table with a well-rounded proposal that shows a strong commitment to our residents and our local economy, he said.

Offshore wind is a rapidly growing industry, and its introduction to Fall River is an important step in preparing our workforce and our economy for the future, ”said Coogan.

The state was looking for up to 1,600 MW of offshore wind power in its last solicitation, which would roughly double the amount of capacity already under contract. But Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind both said the bigger proposals they submitted would generate 1,200 MW of electricity, 50% more than either of their first projects here.

Vineyard Wind said last week that it had submitted two proposals dubbed “Commonwealth Wind”, proposing 800 MW and 1,200 MW projects that the developer said would create thousands of jobs and include “substantial commitments to environmental justice communities “.

“We have used all of our experience with our existing portfolio to put together an incredibly strong proposal which, if selected, will ensure that Massachusetts will benefit significantly from its pioneering status in large-scale offshore wind in the United States. United, ”said Lars, CEO of Vineyard Wind. said Pedersen. “We have deliberately named our proposals ‘Commonwealth Wind’ to emphasize the broad benefit of affordable energy for the Commonwealth as a whole as well as the significant economic benefits that will be provided to many parts of Massachusetts.”

With reports from Statehouse News Service.

