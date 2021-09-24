Evergrandes Silence on Bond Interest keeps investors on edge





(Bloomberg) – The failure of the China Evergrande Group to announce an $ 83.5 million interest payment due Thursday on a dollar bond adds to the uncertainty surrounding developer struggles. Bloomberg’s Most Read Asia’s largest publicly traded dollar bond issuer has so far not made any stock market deposits or public announcements regarding the coupon. Two holders of the note, which matures in March, had told Bloomberg they had not received payment by 5 p.m. Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, has a 30-day grace period to make payment before any event of default can be reported. Investors have factored in a significant chance of a missed payment or getting a small fraction of face value in any potential restructuring. Earlier in the week and regarding a separate interest payment on a local bond, Evergrande issued a vague statement on the resolution of the 232 million yuan ($ 36 million) coupon. But that deposit did not specify how much interest would be paid or when. Evergrandes shares and dollar bonds surged Thursday as trading resumed in Hong Kong after a holiday, helping fuel larger gains for the Chinese real estate company after recent steep declines. But a continued lack of information on dollar banknote interest could raise questions about the sustainability of such increases. The situation also dates back to April and another major case of China’s troubled debt. Second, a lack of information about the situation with China Huarong Asset Management Co. sent corporate dollar bonds plunging and shrouded the market overall. As with Huarong, a dominant question for Evergrande has been what role government might have in any corporate overhaul. It took nearly five months after Huarong said he was unable to release 2020 results before a state-led bailout of the government-controlled distressed asset manager was released. unveiled. The story continues Financial regulators have asked Evergrande to focus on completing unfinished properties and paying off individual investors while avoiding a short-term default on dollar bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter. There is no indication that officials have offered financial support to the company. Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

