SEC Tackles ‘Pink Leaves’ Used by Wolf of Wall Street





The SEC is cracking down on the market that gave birth to Jordan Belfort and the wolf of Wall Street. Too bad it’s only a few decades behind. Thousands of companies could disappear next week from the Pink Market, an over-the-counter exchange historically linked to investor fraud. This is because the SEC forces publicly traded companies to perform a very difficult task: basic accounting. A chain as strong as its weakest rose The Pink Market, named after the color of the paper it once posted stock prices on, is where investors trade stocks over-the-counter rather than on a major exchange like the NYSE. Most of them are “penny stocks,” sold for less than five dollars a share. Some really only cost a dime. While some retail investors love the roller coaster experience, trading in Pink Sheets is viewed as highly speculative (as many companies are in poor financial health) and dangerous (because, as the SEC has warned, the market over the counter is full of fraud and manipulation). The biggest problem is the market’s anemic disclosure standards, which the regulator is now trying to correct: Companies in the pink market are not currently required to publish accurate and up-to-date financial information. Hard to imagine in a world where countless business finances are available with just a few clicks.

But the SEC closes that loophole next week. OTC Markets Group, which operates the pink market, says around 2,000 of its 11,000 companies could be shut down as a result. How Penny Fraud Works: Take Jordan Belfort, the infamous The wolf of Wall Street. The financial advisor set up a ‘pump and dump’ system by selling penny stocks to his clients and charging them a fee, but didn’t bother to tell them the prices were going up because he was buying. the actions and created a bogus demand. After emptying large sums of stocks and crashing stocks, Belfort finally left 1,500 clients with $ 200 million in losses. Crime pays: Belfort, who had to compensate his victims, was also “punished” with an early book deal of $ 500,000 from Random House and a Martin Scorsese film adaptation of his memoir with Leonardo Dicaprio.

