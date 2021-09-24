Vedanta to delist US custodian shares from the New York Stock Exchange; Dives in stock 2%





Vedanta has announced its intention to delist US Depositary Shares (ADS) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and terminate its respective depositary program. The company plans to focus on all trading of its shares on Indian stock exchanges upon delisting. In its regulatory filing on Thursday, Vedanta said that “to list (delist) its US Depository Shares (ADS) representing its NYSE equity shares and to terminate its ADS program. The Company also intends to delist these ADSs and the underlying stocks and terminate the reporting obligations under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act) after meeting the relevant criteria. “ After delisting from its ADS program, Vedanta plans to concentrate all transactions of its shares on BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India (NSE). The company’s board of directors has taken into account the recent low trading volume of its ADSs on the NYSE and the costs associated with maintaining the listing and related obligations. Vedanta is seeking to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or around October 29, 2021, to delist its ADS from the NYSE. The delisting is expected to take effect ten days after that date, at which time the Company’s ADSs will no longer be listed for trading on the NYSE. According to the statement, once the deregistration is effective and the deregistration criteria are met, the Company intends to submit a Form 15F to the SEC to deregister the ADS and the underlying shares under the Exchange Act. Thereafter, all of the company’s reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be suspended, unless the Form 15F is subsequently withdrawn or refused. The deregistration with the SEC and the termination of the company’s reporting obligations under the Exchange Act are expected to be effective 90 days after the filing of Form 15F with the SEC (effective date of Form 15) . In addition, Vedanta said it plans to end its ADS program and the corresponding deposit agreement that the ADS program is maintained. Following the deposit agreement, Citibank, NA will provide a termination notice to all ADS holders containing relevant information for ADS holders to take various suggested actions. The ADS program will end 31 days after Citibank, NA has formally notified the termination of the deposit agreement to ADS holders. Vedanta stated that at any time after thirty days have passed after the termination of the deposit agreement (on or around November 8, 2021) which is expected to be on or around December 9, 2021, Citibank, NA may sell the shares of the Company. underlying ADS which then remain in circulation following the deposit agreement. Around 11:22 a.m. on Friday Vedanta was trading at Rs 295.05 per coin, down 1.7% on Sensex. The stock hit an intraday high and low of Rs 298.75 per coin and Rs 293.50 per coin respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiainfoline.com/article/news-sector-oil-gas/vedanta-to-delist-american-depositary-shares-on-new-york-stock-exchange-stock-dives-2-121092400326_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos