Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,461.93, up 60.44 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up 14 cents, or 7.37 percent, to $ 2.04 on 22.7 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 49 cents, or 0.79%, to $ 62.28 on 19.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 4.39 percent, to $ 12.13 on 10.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 36 cents, or 1.43 percent, to $ 25.49 on 9.2 million shares. Power Corporation of Canada. (TSX: POW). Financial. Down 27 cents, or 0.64%, to $ 42.11 on 6.9 million shares. BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Up $ 1.23, or 10.08%, to $ 13.44 on 6.9 million shares. Companies in the news: SNC-Lavalin inc. (TSX: SNC). Down 83 cents or 2.2 percent to $ 36.10. The SNC-Lavalin legal saga was brought back into the limelight on Thursday after the RCMP announced that it had accused two former executives and the engineering company itself of allegedly paying bribes to obtain a contract to repair a bridge in Montreal. Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Normand Morin and former SNC-Lavalin International Inc. vice-president Kamal Francis, as well as SNC-Lavalin and its subsidiary, were each charged with forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud against the government and conspiracy to commit fraud against the government. The two former executives have been released and are scheduled to appear in Montreal court on September 27 with representatives from SNC-Lavalin and SNC-Lavalin International. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) has agreed to send an invitation to negotiate a repair agreement with SNC-Lavalin and SNC-Lavalin International Inc. The invitation was issued on Thursday. Neither executive is eligible for such an offer. Such an agreement, a deferred prosecution agreement, would allow SNC-Lavalin to continue doing business with the governments of Quebec, Canada and abroad. Cineplex inc. (TSX: CGX). Up to six cents to $ 13.30. The CEO of Cineplex Inc. said his company’s decision to slow payments to movie studios and seek postponements and rent cuts during the pandemic was akin to actions taken by Cineworld Group PLC and others. major Canadian retailers. Ellis Jacob told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Thursday that after the arrival of COVID-19, it was common for global theater operators and other companies to try to save money from this way, as people avoided non-essential gatherings. Cineplex’s response to the pandemic has been a key issue as the Toronto-based movie chain takes on Cineworld, a British film company that announced it would buy Cineplex for $ 2.8 billion in December 2019. Cineworld s ‘was withdrawn from the deal in June 2020, arguing that it could terminate the deal without payment because Cineplex had strayed from the “normal course.” Cineplex is seeking more than $ 2.18 billion in damages from Cineworld, which has filed a counterclaim valued at approximately $ 54.8 million. Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS). Down $ 1.29 or 2.2 percent to $ 57.14. With natural gas prices in North America hitting record highs in years, Canadians can expect to pay significantly more to heat their homes this winter. Although natural gas prices in Canada and the United States have not reached the record levels currently seen in Europe and the United Kingdom, where supply shortages raise fears of potential blackouts this winter, they are still higher. higher than they have been for over six years. . Increasing economic activity, easing COVID-19 restrictions around the world, and phasing out coal are all helping to increase demand for fossil fuel. At the same time, production has not caught up with demand. The uncertainties of the global pandemic have made producers reluctant to make significant capital investments in new drilling programs, and natural gas storage levels in Canada are at their lowest for five years. North American LNG exports are also operating at peak volume to meet global demand, which is depleting inventory. Already, several Canadian natural gas distributors have notified their customers of rate increases. FortisBC Energy Inc., British Columbia’s largest natural gas distributor, will increase rates effective October 1, with most customers expecting their monthly bills to increase by about $ 8, or nine percent. . This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

