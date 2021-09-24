COVID vaccine could be approved for children under 12 by Halloween

Children under 12 could be approved by the FDA for the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of next month, according to Katie Towns, director of the Springfield-Greene County Department of Health.

We hear good news that children aged 5 to 11 in the United States will soon be eligible for the vaccine … Towns said at a virtual event hosted by the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project. We hear that by Halloween we should have (emergency use authorization) approval from Pfizer to allow vaccination in the 5-11 age group.

Calling it great news, Towns added that the only age group the county has not seen a drop in COVID-19 infections in recent days is children under the age of 18.

We know getting kids back to school is absolutely a priority, ”Towns said. “We strongly believe that children should be in seated classrooms. But with (school) come the children who are not vaccinated and who share their space, there is going to be a spread of the disease. “

While saying the health department has a lot of work to do before the FDA approves vaccines for young children, Towns called on parents to start thinking about vaccinating their children.

For people with school-aged children, start doing your research now and talking to your pediatrician about immunizing your child, ”Towns said. discussion or researched the information you needed to be ready to make that decision.

Earlier this week, Pfizer has announced that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children aged 5 to 11.

We look forward to expanding the protection offered by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory approval, especially as we follow the spread of the delta variant and the significant threat it poses to children. Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, said in a statement. “These trial results provide a solid basis for seeking approval for our vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulatory agencies as a matter of urgency.

According to Pfizers’ proposal, young children could receive a dose of 10 micrograms of the vaccine, compared to a dose of 30 micrograms for adults. The Pfizer injection for children under 12 would still be given as two injections at least three weeks apart.

Cities made the remarks at a Building Confidence in COVID-19 Vaccines in Rural Missouri event, where she encouraged Missourians to get vaccinated against the virus, saying shooting is the number one tool against hospitalization. and death from COVID-19.

According to state data, 47.2% of residents of Greene County have received a dose of the vaccine, while 42.8% of residents are fully immunized. A report from the Ministry of Health Counting only residents aged 12 and over eligible for the vaccine puts the rate slightly higher, at just under 50 percent being fully vaccinated.

Greene County currently has an average of 57 new COVID-19 cases per week, which is well below its level of more than 200 cases in July. As of Thursday, 95 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Greene County, including 52 in critical condition.

In a pre-recorded video, Towns was joined by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, who encouraged his constituents to get vaccinated.

The COVID vaccines have been developed in accordance with all applicable requirements, ”said Blunt. “They have undergone rigorous testing involving tens of thousands of Americans, and the FDA gold standard has been met. Like millions of Missourians, I am vaccinated. Vaccines are our way of getting back to normal. They are safe, accessible and efficient. “

Blunt added that the possible side effects of the vaccines do not outweigh the risk Missourians have of contracting the virus.

We have seen too many heartbreaking stories of families across our state falling seriously ill or losing loved ones to COVID, he said. A woman who lost her sister to COVID said (her sister) did not know what the long-term effects of the vaccine would be. Well, COVID-19 was the long term effect for her and she’s gone.

Asked how the health department can counter vaccine misinformation, Towns said it’s important to remember that there are still unvaccinated people who can still be convinced.

There are a number of people who just aren’t vaccinated yet, and I can’t say it enough, Towns said.

According to Towns, recent health and social services data show that 44% of those currently unvaccinated are ready to be vaccinated.

Some cite that they want to see how the vaccine plays out over time and some cite concerns they have heard about unwanted effects or side effects, she said. We must solve this problem with real evidence of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and will help prevent hospitalizations and deaths. It is the number one tool, and we see it in the hospitalizations and deaths that have occurred in our region.

Asked about President Bidens recent ordinance obliging large employers to vaccinate their employees, Towns said the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is still waiting for some of those details to be clarified.

But she added that the order changed the conversation.

It really gave us and showed us some light on what we have done in the past in our history as a country to protect our employees from different dangers in the workplace, ”Towns said. “And one of the biggest things I can say is that … the number one and two places you’ll contract COVID are either at your home or at your workplace.