Is governments have fabulated Push unit on a paddle somewhere in Crete? You must ask, after Downing Street urged people not to panicking gasoline, a piece of behavioral science almost guaranteed to freak people out into buying gasoline. If only there had been some sort of rehearsal event last year, telling people not to fight for a Bog Roll generated counter-intuitive scenes of Andrex-fueled violence down the aisles of the supermarkets.

That said, calls for the military to step in to help drive tankers feel like dressing up for the global Britain that we are, rather than the global Britain that we want to be. There is a certain fatality for a country without a foreign policy that deploys highly trained soldiers to sit in traffic between BP’s forecourt. Is it okay to try and help build a nation if the nation you are building is yours? Either way, if you come across troops firing at an oil tanker on one of our major highways and back roads, be sure to say thank you for your service; or rather, for your gas station.

And so to the sunny highlands / septic island, faced with the possibility of shortages of commodities as diverse as gas, gasoline, carbon dioxide, beer, truck drivers, chicken, staff. home, caregivers, turkeys and prime ministers who understand the economy. The last one could turn out to be a particular shitter.

It’s only Friday, but you might have already lost count of how many perfect storms have been building up on the horizon this week. You might even start to think that this phrase doesn’t mean what they think it means. I imagine the first little pig who failed to evacuate in time because he was so busy briefing reporters. What you need to understand is that this is a perfect storm, unrelated to the fact that I didn’t spend more than three minutes building my house from a famous sub farm produce blown by the wind before relaxing with a nice pint of what could possibly go wrong. Now I’m sorry I’m going to have to end this interview because a wolf just ate half of my face.

Yet speaking of pints, the one thing that never fails in this country is Tim Martin. The beer supply may run low and the offal dowels may be out of stock, but there is always plenty, far more than we need from Tap Lord Wetherspoons. To put it in perspective, many of us would literally rather sink a pint of Coors Light than hear another word from that Struwwelpeter in a polo shirt, that misinterpreted green man, that cirrhosis phantom of the future. But it’s a pity. Well you just have to accept it Coors is off, while Martin himself remains very active, whether it is demanding immigration laws be relaxed, to help it cope with staff shortages, or by insisting that Brexit is not one of the many factors causing its supply problems. He’s always cursing some madness or ingratitude, don’t I think of him as the Carling King Lear. (Apparently Carlings off too, but you get the point.)

As to whether Tim’s concerns will be addressed, it’s fair to say the outlook looks mixed. According to a Times column by a colorectal reporter James forsyth, Boris Johnson is keen that any emergency wage increases in sectors suffering from labor shortages be explicitly linked to Brexit, which, given that they will further increase inflation and worsen the cost crisis. of this winter’s life tells you exactly how much Boris Fucks the Johnson Company understands about the economy. As Forsyth put it: When a group of influential businessmen tried to listen this month about labor shortages, Johnson simply asked if they had tried to pay more. He saw this as the end of the conversation. SPOILER: It won’t. Plus, be sure businesses take great pleasure in receiving pious little lessons in business ethics from a man so strict that he tried to get donors to pay for his own golden wallpaper.

As you will have seen, these are just a few of the many conversations Johnson has done his best to avoid this week. Instead, he set up Macavity in New York City, saying take a grab to Emmanuel Macron, and using his great UN speech on the climate to quote Kermit. To which the most respectful answer is: get that frog name out of your mouth (Kermits, not Macrons).

Despite dubious attempts to sell Johnsons NYC jolly as a triumph, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed overnight that Johnson had sought an emergency food deal with Brazil, supposedly for some sort of food that lacking in England. British Embassy in Brazil says it differs from their recollection of what was said again, Johnson claimed he and US President Joe Biden had not discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol at their meeting last week, when the Reading the White House makes it very clear that they did.

But as the PM returns to face the music, let’s play a snippet of this great speech for the world stage. We still hold on with part of our minds to the infantile belief that the world was made for our satisfaction and enjoyment, Johnson explained, and we combine that narcissism with the assumption of our own immortality. We think someone else is going to clean up the mess we make because that’s what someone else has always done. We are destroying our habitats over and over again with the inductive reasoning that we got out of it so far, and so we will get away with it again.

So here we are. Write down what you know I guess and wish winter the warmest of welcomes.