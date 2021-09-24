Nike’s holiday sales could be affected by supply issues





Nike shares fell 4.6% to $ 152.20 in pre-market trading in New York. The stock had risen 13% this year until the close Thursday in New York. Adidas fell as much as 4% and Puma fell 2.9% in Frankfurt on Friday. Nike CFO Matthew Friend described the problems during the company’s call with analysts. Most Nike factories in Vietnam remain closed due to government mandates and the company has lost around 10 weeks of production since mid-July, he said. Nike doesn’t expect the facility to reopen until October, and it will take several months to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for Puma said on Friday that a few factories had recently started operating in southern Vietnam and the company hopes more will gradually open until October. Adidas said it was also temporarily reassigning production to other countries. “Everything revolves around inventory. Demand is clearly very high, ”Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Poonam Goyal told Bloomberg Television. “How much stock is in transit and is it enough to meet holiday demand?” “ Learn more here about how supply chain issues affect marketing across various industries. Nike inventories stood at $ 6.7 billion for the quarter, which is stable from a year ago, according to the statement on Thursday. The company said stocks in transit are high due to extended delivery times. Shipping times from Asia to North America, meanwhile, deteriorated in the quarter, doubling to 80 days due to port and rail congestion and labor shortages. This left many stocks in transit while margins were affected by higher ocean freight surcharges. “We had a full-priced inventory that was not available to meet current consumer demand during this quarter,” Friend said. Revenue rose 12% to $ 12.2 billion in the three months to August after adjusting for currencies, missing analysts’ expectations of $ 12.5 billion. sports Back Nike has gained momentum in recent quarters as the sport has picked up in earnest, with fans filling stadiums and children returning to school playgrounds. This has boosted the demand for sneakers and clothing around the world. Now, the prospect of satisfying consumers’ ravenous appetites during the vacation months seems daunting. Cuts in wholesale distribution put the focus back on Nike’s direct sales channel, which grew 25% this quarter at constant currencies. Sales in China, which slowed in the last quarter after calls to boycott company statements about forced labor related to cotton production in the Xinjiang region, continued to be lackluster, rising 1% after adjusting prices. currency effects. – Bloomberg News

