CDC director Walensky cancels recall advisers for at-risk workersExBulletin

Walensky recommended that CDC advisers refuse to give at-risk workers such as those in the healthcare industry a third chance. His decision sided with what the FDA recommended.

STEVE INSKEEP, HTE:

This story highlights the complexity of the scientific decisions health officials make in real time during the pandemic. The question is, who should get an additional injection of a COVID vaccine? As we reported this week, the FDA has said several groups should be injected with Pfizer, including workers at risk. A Centers for Disease Control panel then said several groups should receive the vaccine, but workers at risk not. Overnight, Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, canceled her own board of directors and agreed with the FDA. President Biden spoke today and who should get callbacks.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Based on this review, the majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine are now able to receive the booster six months after receiving their second vaccine.

INSKEEP: Rob Stein, NPR Health Correspondent, joins us now to talk more about this. Hi, Rob.

STEIN: Hello, Steve.

INSKEEP: What was unusual here?

STEIN: Yeah. You know, it’s very unusual for the director of the CDC to override the agency’s own advisers. The CDC director generally accepts these recommendations, although they are not binding. And, you know, Steve, this is the latest boost that sort of sums up all the mixed signals and intense debate that has been unfolding around boosters in the United States since the Biden administration announced its intention to start. to come up with boosters, there have been some really deep divisions and unusually public debates among federal officials and agency scientists as to whether boosters are really necessary, and if they are, who should be on the front line for get them?

Yesterday, the CDC’s advisory committee voted unanimously to approve the recalls for anyone 65 years of age and older who had received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine six months after being fully vaccinated. They also supported a third dose for adults who have health conditions that put them at risk for severe COVID-19. But that’s where they drew the line. They rejected FDA clearance for boosters for workers like doctors, nurses, and teachers.

INSKEEP: Yeah. Let’s talk about it. I mean, in the administrative sense it’s resolved because the two agencies ended up in the same place …

STEIN: Right.

INSKEEP: … Approval for workers. But why did some advisers – a majority of CDC advisers, apparently – vote against it?

STEIN: Yeah. The CDC panel was therefore very divided on this issue. Six members voted to open boosters for these people, but nine voted against. Opponents have essentially argued that there is simply not enough evidence to support the administration of recalls to otherwise healthy people, regardless of what job they have. You know, of course, immunity seems to decrease for the elderly, and maybe people with health problems are more vulnerable. But so far all the vaccines still do a great job of keeping relatively young and healthy people out of the hospital and keeping them alive. And there may be risks from a third dose, such as inflammation of the heart, known as myocarditis, which is rare but has manifested most often in younger men.

This is Dr. Lynn Bahta from the Minnesota Department of Health at yesterday’s meeting.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

LYNN BAHTA: I feel like we’ve been dragged into an emotional decision. And it’s an emotional decision. But we really have to stick with the science. And I don’t think we have the data in the younger age groups to make a decision for a booster dose.

STEIN: But, you know, on the other hand, others have sometimes passionately argued that many workers in risky jobs deserve all the protection they can get, especially healthcare workers who put their money on the line. life threatening everyday.

Here’s what Dr. Marci Drees of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America told the committee.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

MARCI DREES: They’ve been on the front line from the start. And even though we have PPE, it’s very frustrating and demoralizing for them to have COVID anyway.

STEIN: So you can see that they really struggled with that decision.

INSKEEP: Well, Rochelle Walensky ended up on the yes side – yes, frontline workers should have the extra blow. Why did she make this decision?

STEIN: You know, in a statement released early this morning, CDC director Rochelle Walensky sided with the argument that many workers needed extra protection in the face of the delta’s surge. In the event of a pandemic, she said, the CDC is, in quotation marks, “charged with analyzing complex and often imperfect data and taking action that we believe will do the greatest good, even in the event of a pandemic. ‘uncertainty”. These new recommendations therefore now open the door to recalls for tens of millions of Americans who have received the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. And the FDA and CDC are also considering recalls for people who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

INSKEEP: An acknowledgment of some uncertainty as to whether it’s worth it, but she says, go for it. Rob, thank you very much.

STEIN: Exactly – you bet, Steve.

INSKEEPExBulletin health correspondent Rob Stein.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.