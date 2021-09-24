Ardagh Group SA announces its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange following the completion of the exchange offer

LUXEMBOURG, September 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ardagh Group SA (“AGSA”) (NYSE: ARD) today announced that it has submitted a written notice to the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) of its intention to voluntarily delist its Class A common shares (the “AGSA Shares”) of the NYSE following completion of the previously announced exchange offer pursuant to which AGSA proposes to exchange each outstanding AGSA share for 2.5 shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (NYSE: AMBP) (“AMPSA Shares”).

As previously announced, unless terminated or extended earlier by AGSA, the exchange offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City It’s time October 5, 2021. If the exchange offer is concluded on October 5, 2021, AGSA intends to file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 6, 2021 to delist AGSA Shares and it is expected that AGSA Shares will be suspended from trading on the NYSE on October 6, 2021, the last day of trading of AGSA Shares on the NYSE to be October 5, 2021. If the exchange offer is extended, AGSA intends to file a delisting request after this extended expiration date.

AGSA intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC following delisting of AGSA shares in order to terminate the registration of AGSA shares under section 12 (g) of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934 , as amended (the “Exchange Act”). , which will result in the automatic suspension of AGSA’s reporting obligations under Sections 13 (a) and 15 (d) of the Exchange Act.

AGSA takes these steps in order to eliminate inefficiencies resulting from the fact that AGSA and AMPSA are publicly traded companies and have separate public reporting obligations. AGSA does not intend to organize the listing or registration of AGSA Shares on any other national stock exchange or listing on a listing medium.

Ardagh is a global supplier of endlessly recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world’s leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with a turnover of approximately $ 7 billion.

This press release is for informational purposes only, does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation to sell any securities. The above exchange offer is only made pursuant to the exchange offer / prospectus contained in the registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC (the “F- 4 ”) by AMPSA, the Letter of Transmittal and other documents, including the AGSA Exchange Offer Statement in Schedule TO that AGSA filed with the SEC at the beginning of l ‘exchange offer. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ F-4 CAREFULLY, INCLUDING THE EXCHANGE OFFER / PROSPECTUS CONTAINED THEREIN, THE LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND RELATED DOCUMENTS, INCLUDING THE EXCHANGE OFFER STATEMENT OF APPENDIX AGSA (AND ANY MATERIAL CHANGES OR SUPPLEMENT TO IT) INFORMATION, INCLUDING THE VARIOUS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER THAT SHAREHOLDERS MUST CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISIONS REGARDING THE OFFERING OF THEIR SHARES AGSA CLASS A ORDINARY. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the documents relating to the Exchange Offer (including the Exchange Offer / Prospectus, Letter of Transmittal and other related documents) as ‘AGSA has filed with the SEC on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of these documents can be obtained by contacting Georgeson, the information agent for the exchange offer, toll free at 866-628-6079 or + 1-781-575-2137.

F-4 relating to the shares of AMPSA offered in the exchange offer has been filed with the SEC but has not yet come into effect. Shares of AMPSA may not be sold under the Exchange Offer and offers to purchase under the Exchange Offer cannot be accepted until the entry into force of this Declaration. ‘registration.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release does not constitute a guarantee of future events and that actual events may differ materially from those contained or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented in this document is made only as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unforeseen or other events.

