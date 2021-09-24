Business
Ardagh Group SA announces its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange following the completion of the exchange offer
LUXEMBOURG, September 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ardagh Group SA (“AGSA”) (NYSE: ARD) today announced that it has submitted a written notice to the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) of its intention to voluntarily delist its Class A common shares (the “AGSA Shares”) of the NYSE following completion of the previously announced exchange offer pursuant to which AGSA proposes to exchange each outstanding AGSA share for 2.5 shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (NYSE: AMBP) (“AMPSA Shares”).
As previously announced, unless terminated or extended earlier by AGSA, the exchange offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City It’s time October 5, 2021. If the exchange offer is concluded on October 5, 2021, AGSA intends to file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 6, 2021 to delist AGSA Shares and it is expected that AGSA Shares will be suspended from trading on the NYSE on October 6, 2021, the last day of trading of AGSA Shares on the NYSE to be October 5, 2021. If the exchange offer is extended, AGSA intends to file a delisting request after this extended expiration date.
AGSA intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC following delisting of AGSA shares in order to terminate the registration of AGSA shares under section 12 (g) of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934 , as amended (the “Exchange Act”). , which will result in the automatic suspension of AGSA’s reporting obligations under Sections 13 (a) and 15 (d) of the Exchange Act.
AGSA takes these steps in order to eliminate inefficiencies resulting from the fact that AGSA and AMPSA are publicly traded companies and have separate public reporting obligations. AGSA does not intend to organize the listing or registration of AGSA Shares on any other national stock exchange or listing on a listing medium.
About the Ardagh group
Ardagh is a global supplier of endlessly recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world’s leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with a turnover of approximately $ 7 billion.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS
This press release is for informational purposes only, does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation to sell any securities. The above exchange offer is only made pursuant to the exchange offer / prospectus contained in the registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC (the “F- 4 ”) by AMPSA, the Letter of Transmittal and other documents, including the AGSA Exchange Offer Statement in Schedule TO that AGSA filed with the SEC at the beginning of l ‘exchange offer. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ F-4 CAREFULLY, INCLUDING THE EXCHANGE OFFER / PROSPECTUS CONTAINED THEREIN, THE LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND RELATED DOCUMENTS, INCLUDING THE EXCHANGE OFFER STATEMENT OF APPENDIX AGSA (AND ANY MATERIAL CHANGES OR SUPPLEMENT TO IT) INFORMATION, INCLUDING THE VARIOUS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER THAT SHAREHOLDERS MUST CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISIONS REGARDING THE OFFERING OF THEIR SHARES AGSA CLASS A ORDINARY. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the documents relating to the Exchange Offer (including the Exchange Offer / Prospectus, Letter of Transmittal and other related documents) as ‘AGSA has filed with the SEC on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of these documents can be obtained by contacting Georgeson, the information agent for the exchange offer, toll free at 866-628-6079 or + 1-781-575-2137.
F-4 relating to the shares of AMPSA offered in the exchange offer has been filed with the SEC but has not yet come into effect. Shares of AMPSA may not be sold under the Exchange Offer and offers to purchase under the Exchange Offer cannot be accepted until the entry into force of this Declaration. ‘registration.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release does not constitute a guarantee of future events and that actual events may differ materially from those contained or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented in this document is made only as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unforeseen or other events.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-sa-announces-intent-to-voluntarily-delist-from-the-new-york-stock-exchange-following-the-completion-of- the exchange-offer-301384949.html
SOURCE Ardagh Group SA
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ardagh-group-announces-intent-voluntarily-201500265.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]