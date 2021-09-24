Business
Does it have an effect?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can lead to serious health problems like a heart attack or stroke. But because hypertension usually doesn’t cause symptoms, many people who have it don’t even know it. This is why it is so important to check your blood pressure regularly.
If you have high blood pressure, you may have heard that cannabidiol (CBD) can help lower blood pressure. Here’s what the research says, along with tips on finding a few products to explore.
Blood pressure is defined as the pressure of blood against the walls of the arteries. While it is normal for blood pressure levels to rise and fall over the course of a day, consistently high blood pressure levels are a problem.
There are two types of hypertension:
- Primary hypertension is the most common. It develops gradually with no discernible cause, but it can be related to genetics, physical changes in the body, or high body weight.
- Secondary hypertension happens quickly and can be more serious. It has a number of causes, including kidney disease, congenital heart defects, thyroid problems, alcohol consumption, and certain drugs and stimulants, such as cocaine and amphetamines.
Since hypertension is often a silent disease, you may not experience symptoms until the disease becomes more severe. At this point, symptoms can include:
- headache
- nose bleeds
- shortness of breath
- dizziness
- chest pain
- rinsing
- vision changes
- blood in urine
If you experience these kinds of symptoms, it is important to seek immediate medical attention.
CBD is one of the active compounds in the cannabis plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it does not have intoxicating properties and does not produce a high. Instead, the focus is on the potential therapeutic benefits of CBD. It can be useful for everything from pain relief and improving sleep to anxiety, and even
CBD comes in a few different types: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate.
While both full spectrum and broad spectrum contain other compounds from the cannabis plant like flavonoids, terpenes, and other cannabinoids, full spectrum CBD is the only type that contains THC (usually less than 0.3 percent).
CBD isolate is pure CBD. But it’s important to know that any type of CBD can contain traces of THC that could show up during a drug test.
These three forms of CBD are made into a variety of products, including:
- Oils and tinctures. These liquids have been infused with CBD. You can either place them under your tongue or add them to food and drinks.
- Edible. Sometimes CBD is added to foods like gummy candies or drinks like teas. Edibles are among the most popular modes of consumption because they are discreet and easy to dose.
- Capsules. CBD can be taken in pill or capsule form.
- Topicals. Topical CBD is applied directly to the skin for targeted relief.
- Vape juice. These products are designed to be inhaled using a vape pen. The effects are very fast, but there has been
reportslung damage associated with vaping. At this time, we don’t know if vaping CBD poses the same risks.
CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (SEC), a complex system that helps regulate a number of processes in the body.
While our understanding of ECS is still under development, we know that it is made up of three components:
- endocannabinoids, which are molecules made in the body
- endocannabinoid receptors, which are found throughout the body; the main receptors are called CB1 and CB2 receptors
- enzymes, which break down endocannabinoids after they have finished their function
Currently, researchers believe that the main role of the SEC is to maintain homeostasis in the body. SEC is linked to a number of processes in the body, including:
- appetite and digestion
- metabolism
- pain
- mood
- to sleep
- motor control
Cannabinoids, including THC and CBD, interact with SEC by binding to receptors in the same way as endocannabinoids.
While THC can bind to CB1 and CB2 receptors, researchers do not yet understand how CBD interacts with SEC. One theory is that CBD prevents the breakdown of endocannabinoids, giving them a greater effect on the body. Another theory is that CBD binds to a receptor that researchers have yet to identify.
There are 2011 research this suggests taking both THC and CBD, as well as the other compounds of the cannabis plant, may be more effective than using a single cannabinoid on its own. This theory is called the entourage effect, and this is why some people say that full spectrum CBD works better than broad spectrum or isolate.
There is some evidence that CBD products might help lower blood pressure, but the research is somewhat contradictory.
A
Another 2017 study in mice found that CBD significantly reduced stress-induced increases in blood pressure and heart rate.
But one
Researchers recognize the beneficial effects of CBD for cardiovascular disorders, but note that more studies are needed to fully understand how it may help.
The two
A
The FDA notes that more research is needed and points out that there are many unanswered questions about the safety of CBD. Additionally, he notes that some CBD products are inaccurately labeled and of questionable quality.
If you decide to try CBD, be aware that some people experience side effects, including:
- diarrhea
- changes in weight or appetite
- tired
For hypertension in particular, a 2011 study found that THC alone or in combination with CBD sometimes caused an increase in blood pressure, and sometimes a decrease.
Finally, it is essential to keep in mind that CBD can interact with certain drugs, especially
While CBD comes in many forms, the best option for high blood pressure is probably an oil or tincture rather than a topical or edible. Oils tend to offer higher bioavailability, which means a higher rate of absorption for more effectiveness. Sublingual products also have an effect on the whole body.
The FDA doesn’t regulate CBD products the same way as supplements and drugs, which means consumers should be careful about the brands they use. To find a quality CBD product, it is important to check a few things.
Certificate of analysis
Avoid buying CBD products that do not have a Certificate of Analysis (COA). A valid COA means that a product has been tested for safety and purity by a third party laboratory. Many brands make these reports available via a QR code on the product packaging or on the website.
When examining the COA, check to see if the amount of CBD and THC found by the lab matches what is advertised. Also review the results of contamination tests to make sure there are no unsafe levels of pesticides, heavy metals, or mold.
FDA warning letters and lawsuits
If a CBD company makes unverified health claims, the FDA will send a
Customer feedback
Look for customer reviews of the company and the product you are considering to get a feel for the effectiveness. Keep in mind, however, that some brands can:
- only publish positive reviews on their sites
- remove notices mentioning specific health conditions in order to comply with FDA rules
Transparency
Always browse the website of any brand that interests you. Some brands will be very clear about where their CBD comes from, as well as how they make their products. These are the brands you will want to buy.
Don’t rely on CBD alone for lowering blood pressure. It is important to speak with a doctor and follow what he prescribes. This can include medication.
There are also home remedies that can help manage the condition. A nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein is important, as is weight management and regular exercise. Maintaining a low sodium diet is also advised.
Stress management is also essential. Things like meditation, massage, yoga, and even deep breathing are worth exploring for stress reduction.
Finally, smoking can also have an effect on blood pressure. The chemicals in tobacco smoke damage body tissue and harden the walls of blood vessels. Alcohol can also increase blood pressure, so limiting your intake may help.
Before trying CBD to help manage high blood pressure, it’s important to talk to a doctor. Regular check-ups are also a good idea, as symptoms of high blood pressure often don’t start until the condition is more severe.
If you notice any symptoms or can’t remember the last time your blood pressure was taken, it’s a good idea to talk to a doctor.
High blood pressure can be dangerous, and it is a condition that may not be noticeable until it is severe. Fortunately, there are medications and lifestyle changes that can help, and there is some evidence that CBD is another option worth exploring. Before doing so, however, consult a doctor.
Jessica Timmons has worked as a freelance writer since 2007, covering everything from pregnancy and parenthood to cannabis, chiropractic, stand-up paddleboarding, fitness, martial arts, home decor and more. Her work has been published in mindbodygreen, Pregnancy & Newborn, Modern Parents Messy Kids and Coffee + Crumbs. See what she has done so far at jessicatimmons.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/cbd-for-blood-pressure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]