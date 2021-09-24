Does it have an effect?

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can lead to serious health problems like a heart attack or stroke. But because hypertension usually doesn’t cause symptoms, many people who have it don’t even know it. This is why it is so important to check your blood pressure regularly. If you have high blood pressure, you may have heard that cannabidiol (CBD) can help lower blood pressure. Here’s what the research says, along with tips on finding a few products to explore.

Blood pressure is defined as the pressure of blood against the walls of the arteries. While it is normal for blood pressure levels to rise and fall over the course of a day, consistently high blood pressure levels are a problem. There are two types of hypertension: Primary hypertension is the most common. It develops gradually with no discernible cause, but it can be related to genetics, physical changes in the body, or high body weight.

is the most common. It develops gradually with no discernible cause, but it can be related to genetics, physical changes in the body, or high body weight. Secondary hypertension happens quickly and can be more serious. It has a number of causes, including kidney disease, congenital heart defects, thyroid problems, alcohol consumption, and certain drugs and stimulants, such as cocaine and amphetamines. Since hypertension is often a silent disease, you may not experience symptoms until the disease becomes more severe. At this point, symptoms can include: headache

nose bleeds

shortness of breath

dizziness

chest pain

rinsing

vision changes

blood in urine If you experience these kinds of symptoms, it is important to seek immediate medical attention.

CBD is one of the active compounds in the cannabis plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it does not have intoxicating properties and does not produce a high. Instead, the focus is on the potential therapeutic benefits of CBD. It can be useful for everything from pain relief and improving sleep to anxiety, and even addiction . CBD comes in a few different types: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate. While both full spectrum and broad spectrum contain other compounds from the cannabis plant like flavonoids, terpenes, and other cannabinoids, full spectrum CBD is the only type that contains THC (usually less than 0.3 percent). CBD isolate is pure CBD. But it’s important to know that any type of CBD can contain traces of THC that could show up during a drug test. These three forms of CBD are made into a variety of products, including: Oils and tinctures. These liquids have been infused with CBD. You can either place them under your tongue or add them to food and drinks.

CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system (SEC), a complex system that helps regulate a number of processes in the body. While our understanding of ECS is still under development, we know that it is made up of three components: endocannabinoids, which are molecules made in the body

endocannabinoid receptors, which are found throughout the body; the main receptors are called CB1 and CB2 receptors

enzymes, which break down endocannabinoids after they have finished their function Currently, researchers believe that the main role of the SEC is to maintain homeostasis in the body. SEC is linked to a number of processes in the body, including: appetite and digestion

metabolism

pain

mood

to sleep

motor control Cannabinoids, including THC and CBD, interact with SEC by binding to receptors in the same way as endocannabinoids. While THC can bind to CB1 and CB2 receptors, researchers do not yet understand how CBD interacts with SEC. One theory is that CBD prevents the breakdown of endocannabinoids, giving them a greater effect on the body. Another theory is that CBD binds to a receptor that researchers have yet to identify. There are 2011 research this suggests taking both THC and CBD, as well as the other compounds of the cannabis plant, may be more effective than using a single cannabinoid on its own. This theory is called the entourage effect, and this is why some people say that full spectrum CBD works better than broad spectrum or isolate.

There is some evidence that CBD products might help lower blood pressure, but the research is somewhat contradictory. A 2017 study out of nine male participants found that a single dose of CBD in healthy participants lowered blood pressure in those who were resting and those under stress. Another 2017 study in mice found that CBD significantly reduced stress-induced increases in blood pressure and heart rate. But one Study 2020 in rats found that CBD was not effective in lowering blood pressure, although it did have an antioxidant effect. Another Study 2020 was more promising, with results showing that CBD can lower blood pressure in stressed patients. Researchers recognize the beneficial effects of CBD for cardiovascular disorders, but note that more studies are needed to fully understand how it may help.

The two Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recognize the potential benefits of CBD. A WHO Report 2017 describes CBD as generally well tolerated with a good safety profile and no effects that may indicate potential for abuse or dependence. The FDA notes that more research is needed and points out that there are many unanswered questions about the safety of CBD. Additionally, he notes that some CBD products are inaccurately labeled and of questionable quality. If you decide to try CBD, be aware that some people experience side effects, including: diarrhea

changes in weight or appetite

tired 2012 research on cannabinoids and anxiety suggests that some cannabinoids may have a biphasic effect, meaning they produce different effects depending on the dose you take. For hypertension in particular, a 2011 study found that THC alone or in combination with CBD sometimes caused an increase in blood pressure, and sometimes a decrease. Finally, it is essential to keep in mind that CBD can interact with certain drugs, especially those used for hypertension. If you are considering using CBD to help manage high blood pressure, see a doctor first.

While CBD comes in many forms, the best option for high blood pressure is probably an oil or tincture rather than a topical or edible. Oils tend to offer higher bioavailability, which means a higher rate of absorption for more effectiveness. Sublingual products also have an effect on the whole body.

The FDA doesn’t regulate CBD products the same way as supplements and drugs, which means consumers should be careful about the brands they use. To find a quality CBD product, it is important to check a few things. Certificate of analysis Avoid buying CBD products that do not have a Certificate of Analysis (COA). A valid COA means that a product has been tested for safety and purity by a third party laboratory. Many brands make these reports available via a QR code on the product packaging or on the website. When examining the COA, check to see if the amount of CBD and THC found by the lab matches what is advertised. Also review the results of contamination tests to make sure there are no unsafe levels of pesticides, heavy metals, or mold. FDA warning letters and lawsuits If a CBD company makes unverified health claims, the FDA will send a warning letter . You can check online whether a company has received such a letter, as well as whether it has been involved in legal proceedings. If you see that a business has received one, it might be best to avoid it. Customer feedback Look for customer reviews of the company and the product you are considering to get a feel for the effectiveness. Keep in mind, however, that some brands can: only publish positive reviews on their sites

remove notices mentioning specific health conditions in order to comply with FDA rules Transparency Always browse the website of any brand that interests you. Some brands will be very clear about where their CBD comes from, as well as how they make their products. These are the brands you will want to buy.

Don’t rely on CBD alone for lowering blood pressure. It is important to speak with a doctor and follow what he prescribes. This can include medication. There are also home remedies that can help manage the condition. A nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein is important, as is weight management and regular exercise. Maintaining a low sodium diet is also advised. Stress management is also essential. Things like meditation, massage, yoga, and even deep breathing are worth exploring for stress reduction. Finally, smoking can also have an effect on blood pressure. The chemicals in tobacco smoke damage body tissue and harden the walls of blood vessels. Alcohol can also increase blood pressure, so limiting your intake may help.

Before trying CBD to help manage high blood pressure, it’s important to talk to a doctor. Regular check-ups are also a good idea, as symptoms of high blood pressure often don’t start until the condition is more severe. If you notice any symptoms or can’t remember the last time your blood pressure was taken, it’s a good idea to talk to a doctor.