These surprise stock winners light up the markets on Friday





There has been considerable volatility on Wall Street in recent trading sessions, so market participants may well appreciate a quiet Friday morning to end the week on a calmer note. A sharp rise in interest rates is prompting many investors to watch the Federal Reserve for signs of moving forward on cutting bond purchases inspired by quantitative easing. At 11:45 a.m. EDT, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) was down 42 points to 34,723. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) gave 7 points to 4.442, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) fell 71 points to 14,981. On a relatively calm day, some less followed stocks may have come to the fore with some interesting news. Meredith (NYSE: MDP) and Vail Hotels (NYSE: MTN) were among the top New York Stock Exchange winners. Below, we’ll take a closer look at what drove these companies and what could be in store for shareholders. A buyout for Meredith? Meredith shares climbed more than 25% on Friday morning. The magazine publishing company has been the subject of analyst speculation that it may receive an offer to take over a key conglomerate in the digital media space. Late Thursday, The Wall Street Journal announced that Meredith is in advanced talks with IAC / Interactive (NASDAQ: IAC). The terms of an agreement are not certain, but the report suggests potential value for the publisher of People, Food and wine, and Better houses and gardens over $ 2.5 billion. The rise in the share price fully reflects this assessment, with Meredith now posting a market cap close to $ 2.6 billion. Meredith’s shares have skyrocketed over the past two years. The company’s efforts to reduce debt have worked well, even in a tough advertising market. Despite the headwinds the magazine industry has faced, Meredith’s well-known publications have given her some flexibility that smaller competitors have struggled to replicate. IAC has long been a digital media giant, and tackling Meredith’s brands and fully adapting them for online consumption could be a huge step forward for IAC. The fact that IAC shares are up 6% today suggests that his shareholders don’t think he would be paying too much for Meredith at the prices offered. Vail goes places Meanwhile, the actions of Vail Hotels (NYSE: MTN) climbed nearly 6%. The ski resort operator posted strong financial results for the fourth quarter and announced a massive capital improvement program as well as a new partnership. Summer is the off-season for Vail, so it wasn’t surprising to see the company focus on its annual results. Vail’s numbers still reflect some struggles due to the pandemic, with total net income falling nearly 3% to $ 1.91 billion, with lower ski school income offsetting higher ski lift income. However, the ski operator’s bottom line improved, with net profit up nearly 30% year-over-year. In addition, ski pass sales for the next 2021-2022 ski season look promising. The company sold 42% more passes, increasing the total dollar value by 17% through mid-September, as it did around the same time last year. As a result, he said he expects adjusted pretax operating income for its resort segment to be between $ 785 million and $ 835 million for fiscal 2022. The company increased its capital expenditure estimate for 2022 to $ 320 million, nearly double its typical investment plan. Also, a new mobility partnership with Toyota engine (NYSE: TM) will give outdoor adventurers more opportunities to enjoy Vail’s resort properties. Overall, Vail is well positioned to bounce back from the pandemic with even more vigor if things go well this ski season.

