Bond market gets SEC rule stay that scared traders





(Bloomberg) – The bond market has been granted a three-month stay of a US rule that traders believe could cause great disruption by preventing brokers from providing certain price quotes. Bloomberg’s Most Read The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the relief in a letter posted on its website Friday. The SEC rule, which will take effect next week, aims to rid the OTC stock markets of companies that do not disclose their financial information. It does so by prohibiting brokers from posting quotes for these companies, which are often the targets of pump-and-dump programs and other improper behavior. The SEC did not exempt debt from regulation, triggering concerns in recent months among traders that dealers would stop listing certain bonds. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the Bond Dealers of America sent a joint letter to the SEC in August, complaining that the new requirement could have a significant deleterious effect on fixed income securities. Read more: A Big Puzzle in the Bond Market, Courtesy of the SEC The SEC has provided the industry with a so-called no-action letter, which means the regulator will not punish bond brokers for breaking the regulations. The relief expires Jan. 3, the SEC said. In a statement on Friday, Sifma said the SEC’s decision fell short of the needs. While we appreciate the relief, we continue to believe that for the rule to be applied to fixed income securities, it should be changed to reflect the differences between fixed income and OTC equity markets, a Sifma chairman Ken Bentsen said. We believe this process will take longer. Bloomberg Businessweek Most Read 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bond-market-gets-reprieve-sec-222008585.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos