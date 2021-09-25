Rakesh Jhunjhunwala remains bullish on stock market as Sensex crosses 60,000





Investor Ace Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he remained very optimistic about the future of Indian stock markets as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex broke through 60,000 on Friday. In an interview with Udayan Mukherjee, Global Affairs Editor of India Today Groups, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said: “It’s a good day, we have seen a new high in the market. My personal opinion is that 60,000 is just a number. We are just on the threshold of what I think is going to be one of the greatest (stock) bull races in India of all time. India is changing and many people are investing in change, the 61-year-old billionaire investor said. Read | Sensex ends above 60,000 as pandemic fears subside, Nifty above 17,850 Dil hai ki manta nahi, bazaar hai ki rukta nahi (The heart never agrees and the market never stops), he added. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he believes markets will continue to grow despite corrections and skepticism resulting from rapid economic development. India is changing gradually and the change is increasing over time. The market is very large, he said. He also commended the government for reforms in the business sector, the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and agricultural laws. According to him, these changes have contributed to the growth of national stock markets. And I think (PM Narendra Modi) Modi ji is determined to have reforms. He knows that if India doesn’t change, the legacy cannot be changed, he added. GROWTH HISTORY IN INDIA Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reiterated that he remains very optimistic about the growth of India and, subsequently, the stock market. I am very, very optimistic and optimistic. I am also very patriotic, but I do not mix my patriotism with economic values, said Jhunjhunwala. On the new airline, Akasa, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he could not speak publicly about the future plan as he had a legal agreement with the co-promoters. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has made it clear that he hopes the airline is doing well. Everyone is skeptical about airlines, but I am hopeful it will turn out well. And I’m prepared for failure, he said. Read also | Meet the main faces behind Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s new airline company Regarding the recent initial public offerings of new age digital companies, Jhunjhunwala said he has two investments in the space, including Nazara Technologies. So, I don’t have any investment in the digital space, I don’t understand it very much. Cryptos, digital, Zomato, I don’t have to join all the Dalal Street parties, he said. When asked if he would consider investing in Bitcoin in the future, the astute investor did not sound enthusiastic. He said, I don’t even look at him. It can never be a medium of exchange or a store of value which is a currency.

