Emera closes $ 225 million preferred share financing





HALIFAX, Nova Scotia – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Embedded Emera (Emera or the Society) (TSX: EMA) announced today that it has completed its bought deal offer of 9,000,000 Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series L (the Preferred Shares Series L) at a price of $ 25.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $ 225,000,000. The syndicate of underwriters was led by TD Securities Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets as associate bookkeepers, and also included RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. Series L Preferred will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. under the acronym EMA.PR.L. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The securities referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such an offer , solicitation or sale would be illegal. . Forward-looking information This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. including statements regarding Emeras’ intended use of the net proceeds of the preferred share offering. You should not place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which only applies as of the date hereof. By its nature, forward-looking information requires Emera to make assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the current beliefs of Emera management and are based on information currently available to Emera management. There is a risk that the predictions, forecasts, conclusions and projections that constitute forward-looking information may not prove to be accurate, that Emera’s assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking information. Additional detailed information on these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is included in Emeras’ securities regulatory documents, including under the heading Business risk and risk management in the annual management report of Emeras, and under the heading Main financial risks and uncertainties in the notes to the annual notes of Emeras. financial statements, copies of which are available electronically under the Emeras profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. About Emera Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $ 31 billion in assets and revenues of over $ 5.5 billion in 2020. The Company invests primarily in power generation and the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas with a strategic focus on transforming high carbon energy sources into low carbon energy sources. carbon. Emera has investments in Canada, the United States and four Caribbean countries. Emeras common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbols EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA, respectively. PR.F, EMA.PR.H and EMA.PR.J. Certificates of deposit representing the common stock of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional information can be found at www.emera.com or to www.sedar.com.

