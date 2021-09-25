American Films Announces Intent to Complete 1: 5 Reverse Stock Split, Shares to Begin Trading on tZERO ATS in Q4

Latest moves demonstrate the company’s commitment to increasing shareholder value by focusing on digitizing assets in the form of STO and NFT issues

NEW BOSTON, NH, September 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) announced today that its board of directors has unanimously approved a 1: 5 scale share consolidation. The effective date of the reverse stock split will be determined once it has been processed by the Financial Sector Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

We believe the reverse stock split is an important step for the company and its shareholders to optimize our position as we work to implement strategic initiatives on all fronts, said John Carty, President and CEO from the management of American Films.

By implementing a reverse stock reverse, American Films believes it can realize additional increased demand for its common stocks and make the stocks more attractive to a wider range of potential long-term institutional investors, Carty said.

No fractional shares will be issued as part of the reverse stock split, according to Carty. Instead, each shareholder holding fractional shares will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount determined on the basis of the closing price of American Films’ ordinary shares. on the effective date. In addition, Carty said, the stock split will apply to all outstanding common shares of American Films and will not affect the shareholder ownership percentage of the company’s common stock except for minor changes. resulting from payment in cash. for fractional shares.

Registered shareholders of American Films will receive information from Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC, the company’s transfer agent, regarding their shareholding as a result of the reverse stock split and cash payments instead of fractional shares, if applicable.

American Films owns, develops and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation and the digitization of assets. Its proprietary processes and technologies include FACTERRA, an online evidence-gathering program that identifies cases of copyright infringement and enables American Films to pursue intellectual property protection lawsuits on behalf of copyright owners. Copyright.

American Films also announced today that the company recently filed its most recent financial statements with OTC Markets and is now in full compliance with Regulation 15c-211 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act). The company expects OTC Markets to rank the company as the current state of information in the coming days, Carty said. This action ensures that all investors interested in trading American Film shares will be able to do so through any broker / trader of their choice.

Carty said that in the future, the company expects to maintain a higher level of engagement with the investment community and intends to pursue OTCQB status, the OTC’s mid-level for stocks. US, comprised primarily of US and international start-up and development companies.

Finally, American Films also today reaffirmed its intention to trade its shares on tZERO ATS, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter. TZERO ATS is a regulated and leading alternative trading system for trading digital securities. American Films is pushing back a previously announced launch date to allow time to complete several investor-friendly actions, including the stock split, as well as to allow time to scan its shares through tZERO before trading.

As the first OTC company to take the step to trade on tZERO ATS, and with all of the exciting developments we have foreseen that will give shareholders more means to trade, American Films is entering a revolutionary new phase, Carty said. .

He added that joining the world of digital securities allows American Films to accelerate its growth with asset digitization tools such as security token offerings (STO) and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

In our film projects in particular, Carty said, the superior functionality available with new blockchain-based digital technologies will allow American Films to deliver unprecedented engagement and perpetual income streams around characters and intellectual property. in interactive entertainment environments, including the metaverse.

To trade American Films’ common stock on tZERO ATS, investors and existing American Films shareholders must have or open an account in tZERO’s broker-dealer subsidiary, ZERO Markets . For more information on the transfer process, please visit the American Films website at www.americanfilms.us. The company will retain its existing AMFL ticker symbol on the OTC and tZERO ATS, subject to regulatory approval.

tZERO ATS is operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, a broker member of FINRA subsidiary of tZERO , a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital securities. Securities that trade on tZERO ATS represent almost 75% of all digital security value and are responsible for approximately 95% of dollar transaction volumes globally.

About American Films, Inc.

American Films Inc. is the owner, developer and acquirer of intellectual property that the company seeks to monetize at higher rates through its proprietary technology, litigation and digitization of assets. It seeks to create alternative investment participation vehicles that provide the necessary funding for appropriate projects while providing a reasonable return on investment and mitigating the business risks traditionally encountered in the film industry. American Films identifies media products and film industry professionals receptive to alternative financing and the fair treatment of equity investors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FACTERRA LLC, American Films plans to identify cases of copyright infringement and pursue intellectual property protection litigation.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words expect, anticipate, believe and words of similar importance, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those currently expected. Potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Digital securities traded on tZERO ATS are conventional securities without certificate. The ownership of these securities is reflected in the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term digital refers to the elements of a security’s blockchain technology that aim to enhance the investor experience through increased transparency.

