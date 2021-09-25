Business
American Films Announces Intent to Complete 1: 5 Reverse Stock Split, Shares to Begin Trading on tZERO ATS in Q4
Latest moves demonstrate the company’s commitment to increasing shareholder value by focusing on digitizing assets in the form of STO and NFT issues
NEW BOSTON, NH, September 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) announced today that its board of directors has unanimously approved a 1: 5 scale share consolidation. The effective date of the reverse stock split will be determined once it has been processed by the Financial Sector Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
We believe the reverse stock split is an important step for the company and its shareholders to optimize our position as we work to implement strategic initiatives on all fronts, said John Carty, President and CEO from the management of American Films.
By implementing a reverse stock reverse, American Films believes it can realize additional increased demand for its common stocks and make the stocks more attractive to a wider range of potential long-term institutional investors, Carty said.
No fractional shares will be issued as part of the reverse stock split, according to Carty. Instead, each shareholder holding fractional shares will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount determined on the basis of the closing price of American Films’ ordinary shares. on the effective date. In addition, Carty said, the stock split will apply to all outstanding common shares of American Films and will not affect the shareholder ownership percentage of the company’s common stock except for minor changes. resulting from payment in cash. for fractional shares.
Registered shareholders of American Films will receive information from Worldwide Stock Transfer, LLC, the company’s transfer agent, regarding their shareholding as a result of the reverse stock split and cash payments instead of fractional shares, if applicable.
American Films owns, develops and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation and the digitization of assets. Its proprietary processes and technologies include FACTERRA, an online evidence-gathering program that identifies cases of copyright infringement and enables American Films to pursue intellectual property protection lawsuits on behalf of copyright owners. Copyright.
American Films also announced today that the company recently filed its most recent financial statements with OTC Markets and is now in full compliance with Regulation 15c-211 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act). The company expects OTC Markets to rank the company as the current state of information in the coming days, Carty said. This action ensures that all investors interested in trading American Film shares will be able to do so through any broker / trader of their choice.
Carty said that in the future, the company expects to maintain a higher level of engagement with the investment community and intends to pursue OTCQB status, the OTC’s mid-level for stocks. US, comprised primarily of US and international start-up and development companies.
Finally, American Films also today reaffirmed its intention to trade its shares on tZERO ATS, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter. TZERO ATS is a regulated and leading alternative trading system for trading digital securities. American Films is pushing back a previously announced launch date to allow time to complete several investor-friendly actions, including the stock split, as well as to allow time to scan its shares through tZERO before trading.
As the first OTC company to take the step to trade on tZERO ATS, and with all of the exciting developments we have foreseen that will give shareholders more means to trade, American Films is entering a revolutionary new phase, Carty said. .
He added that joining the world of digital securities allows American Films to accelerate its growth with asset digitization tools such as security token offerings (STO) and non-fungible tokens (NFT).
In our film projects in particular, Carty said, the superior functionality available with new blockchain-based digital technologies will allow American Films to deliver unprecedented engagement and perpetual income streams around characters and intellectual property. in interactive entertainment environments, including the metaverse.
To trade American Films’ common stock on tZERO ATS, investors and existing American Films shareholders must have or open an account in tZERO’s broker-dealer subsidiary, ZERO Markets. For more information on the transfer process, please visit the American Films website at www.americanfilms.us. The company will retain its existing AMFL ticker symbol on the OTC and tZERO ATS, subject to regulatory approval.
tZERO ATS is operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, a broker member of FINRA subsidiary of tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital securities. Securities that trade on tZERO ATS represent almost 75% of all digital security value and are responsible for approximately 95% of dollar transaction volumes globally.
About American Films, Inc.
American Films Inc. is the owner, developer and acquirer of intellectual property that the company seeks to monetize at higher rates through its proprietary technology, litigation and digitization of assets. It seeks to create alternative investment participation vehicles that provide the necessary funding for appropriate projects while providing a reasonable return on investment and mitigating the business risks traditionally encountered in the film industry. American Films identifies media products and film industry professionals receptive to alternative financing and the fair treatment of equity investors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FACTERRA LLC, American Films plans to identify cases of copyright infringement and pursue intellectual property protection litigation.
Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words expect, anticipate, believe and words of similar importance, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those currently expected. Potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Digital securities traded on tZERO ATS are conventional securities without certificate. The ownership of these securities is reflected in the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term digital refers to the elements of a security’s blockchain technology that aim to enhance the investor experience through increased transparency.
Media contacts:
Corinna Wilson, Wilson500
717-979-3407
[email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/american-films-announces-intention-conduct-120000480.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]