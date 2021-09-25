Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday September 24
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow should drop as it tries to maintain its weekly recovery
The Dow Jones Thursday’s 506-point jump and Wednesday’s 338-point jump more than offset Tuesday’s slight drop and Monday’s 614-point plunge. The S&P 500 also posted consecutive gains. The Nasdaq advanced for three consecutive sessions. All three stock indexes, while still down for the month, were around 2% off their most recent record close.
Dow’s shares, Nike, fell 5% in pre-market on Friday, the morning after the company said global supply chain congestion was hurting the company more than it did. ‘planned. The sneaker giant lowered its 2022 tax outlook. Nike topped profit estimates, but lacked revenue.
2. Bitcoin Sinks As China Steps Up Cryptocurrency Crackdown
Budrul Chukrut | LightRocket | Getty Images
Bitcoin plunged on Friday as traders rocked by the tough talks from China over cryptocurrencies. In a question-and-answer session posted on its website, the People’s Bank of China said that services offering trading, order matching, token issuance and derivatives for virtual currencies are strictly prohibited. Overseas crypto exchanges providing services in mainland China are also illegal, China’s central bank said. Bitcoin fell 7% to less than $ 42,000. It hit an all-time high of over $ 64,000 in April, but sold out in June and July, even briefly dipping below $ 30,000. Since mid-July, bitcoin has been gaining ground, hitting a recent high of around $ 52,000 earlier this month.
3. Bond yields rise as fears of Evergrande contagion in China fade
Apartment buildings and leisure facilities of China Evergrande Group’s Life in Venice real estate and tourism development in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, China on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed over 1.42% on Friday, reverting to highs reached in July. The yield, which moves in the opposite direction to price, fell earlier this week as investors sought safety and bought bonds as the deteriorating situation at China Evergrande slammed stocks on Monday. However, as concerns faded about the risk of financial contagion if the Chinese real estate giant collapsed, US Treasury prices fell and yields rose. Evergrande has not said whether he will make a payment of $ 83 million on a US dollar-denominated bond due to be paid on Thursday. The struggling Chinese developer made a payment on a local bond on Wednesday.
4. CDC chief cancels panel and clears Pfizer boosters for frontline workers
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday quashed an advisory committee, approving the distribution of Pfizer’s Covid boosters to a wide range of workers across the United States. medical conditions at least six months after their second injection. But in a usual gesture, she broke with the panel by also releasing boosters for people in high-risk professional and institutional settings.
5. Costco reinstates purchase limits on toilet paper and other items
Costco’s chief financial officer said the company is handing back some purchase limits on key items, including toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water and high-demand cleaning products. During Costco’s post-benefit call on Thursday, CFO Richard Galant said the limits were being imposed for a different reason than when the pandemic started. “A year ago there was a shortage of goods,” he said. “Now they have a lot of goods, but there are delays of two or three weeks to have them delivered. Costco beat estimates with its latest quarterly results.
Correction: This release corrects that the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were positive for the week, as of Thursday’s close, and not for the month.
