Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,402.66, down 59.27 points.) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN). Utilities. Down 11 cents, or 0.57%, to $ 19.17 on 7.7 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up four cents, or 1.28 percent, to $ 3.17 on 7.2 million shares. Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX: WCP). Energy. Up 55 cents, or 9.34 percent, to $ 6.44 on 7.2 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down one cent, or 1.15 percent, to 86 cents on 6.8 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down two cents, or 0.98%, to $ 2.02 on 6.6 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 3.33 percent, to $ 3.10 on 6.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Transcontinental inc. (TSX: TCL.A). Up to two cents to $ 20.64. Transcontinental inc. announces that CEO François Olivier will retire in December after 28 years with the company, including 13 years as CEO. The printing and packaging company says Peter Brues, a member of its board of directors since 2018 and chairman of the audit committee, will succeed him. Olivier helped Transcontinental develop its printing business and diversify into flexible packaging. He also refocused TC Media to become the largest publisher of French-language educational resources in Canada. Transcontinental says Brues has extensive experience in managing international manufacturing operations, as well as in mergers and acquisitions. Brues will officially assume the role of CEO on December 10. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Up to 35 cents at $ 83.29. Canada’s two largest railroads could run out of grain to transport and face revenue challenges in the coming year as the domestic grain harvest is expected to decline by 37% due to drought in the provinces. Prairies despite a slight improvement in August. Statistics Canada said on Friday that 3.07 million tonnes of grain had been delivered in August. This was up 4.5% from the four-year low in July, but deliveries were 31% below the August 2020 level. Wheat, Canada’s most important grain crop, was 4% higher. high in August than in July, but down 25.6% over the year. Oats, barley, rye, flax and canola had mixed performance. Canola and flaxseeds were down sharply in both periods, barley deliveries were strong while rye and oats were mixed. The poor harvest forecast for the coming year will be particularly difficult for CP, as 24% of its total freight revenue in 2020 came from grains, its largest segment, compared to just 15% for CN, wrote Cameron Doerksen. of National Bank Financial in a report. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 24, 2021.

