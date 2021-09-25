What GMP reports as all eyes are fixed on the share grant date

Paras Defense IPO GMP (gray market premium): After subscribing to a record 304.3 times its offer, all eyes are now on the award date for Paras Defense’s IPO, which is expected to take place on September 28, 2021. However, after this subscription record, the gray market has turned very bullish on this 170.78 crore public issue. According to market observers, the IPO GMP of Paras Defense is today 260 about 150% higher than its price range of 165 to 175 per share.

Paras Defense gray market premium

As mentioned above, Paras Defense and Space Technologies shares trade on the gray market at a premium of 260, that is 20 more Paras Defense IPO GMP from 240 yesterday. Market watchers added that the gray market price of Paras Defense IPO rose from 180 to 260 in about 10 days, reflecting a “very bullish” feeling about the public question. They have stated that Paras Defense shares become available for trading on the gray market at around 70 and went up to 180 the weekend before the opening of subscriptions. And by the time the issue was opened for auction, Paras Defense GMP violated 200 obstacle and he maintained himself above this level by regularly recording small gains.

What does this BPF mean

Market watchers have stated that the gray market premium is the unofficial listing premium expected by the gray market. As the IPO of Paras Defense is today 260, it just means that the gray market expects the IPO of Paras Defense to be around 435 (175 + 260) about 150% higher than its price range of 165 to 175. Market observers added that the IPO of Paras Defense continuously maintains GMPs of over 200 for nearly a week reflects that he expects more than 100 percent premium on Paras Defense’s IPO date.

Speaking on the very optimistic sentiment regarding the IPO of Paras Defense; Abhay Doshi, Founder of UnlistedArena.com, said: “The increase in fantasy is mainly due to a small issue that has garnered a record subscription. In addition, the incessant rise of clues fuels feelings. Defense-related stocks are also on an upward trajectory and Paras Defense’s business is also unique, which attracts investors. So, despite the moderate growth in financial services, the show is celebrating an excellent fantasy. “

Paras Defense IPO date

The provisional listing date for Paras Defense is October 1, 2021. It will be listed on both the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange).

