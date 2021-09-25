Business
CDC Director Defends Decision To Eliminate Frontline Workers For Pfizer Boosters
While President Biden applauded measures taken by federal regulators to allow millions of Americans to receive booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday defended her decision to recommend the injections to frontline workers, a highly unusual move as it canceled scientific advisers from its agencies.
I want to be very clear that I did not cancel an advisory committee, director Dr Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing, saying she listened to the discussion panels. It was a tight science call. In this situation, it was my call to make.
She added that it was a decision to provide rather than deny access.
Dr Walenskys’ pointed remarks highlighted the growing confusion around the start of the long-awaited recall rollout. Earlier on Friday, Biden appeared at the White House to welcome the decision by federal regulators to allow Pfizer recalls for many Americans who received a second dose of this vaccine at least six months ago. He urged those eligible for a third shot to get one quickly to bolster their protection against the dangerous Delta variant that has swept the country this summer.
My post today is: If you received the Pfizer vaccine, you received the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, March of this year and are over 65, go get the vaccine, Mr. Biden. Or, if you have an illness like diabetes, or if you are a frontline worker like a healthcare worker or teacher, you can get a free booster.
Mr Biden, who is 78 and started his Pfizer vaccination in December, is eligible for a booster and has said he will get one as soon as I can.
On Wednesday, after weeks of internal strife, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency clearance to the Pfizer recall for people who fell into three categories: those over 65 who had received their second dose of the vaccine ago. at least six months old; adults whose underlying conditions put them at high risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19; frontline workers like teachers and healthcare workers whose jobs put them at risk.
But the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices met on Thursday and deviated from that recommendation. Like the FDA, it has requested Pfizer boosters for a wide range of Americans, including tens of millions of seniors and young people at high risk for the disease. But the panel ruled out healthcare workers, teachers and others whose jobs put them at risk.
Early Friday morning, Dr Walensky stepped in and reconciled the differences by calling on frontline workers to get vaccinated, aligning CDC policy on FDA approvals with its own agency advisers.
During his White House appearance, Biden did not respond to criticism that his administration had moved ahead of the regulatory process after announcing a plan for boosters Pfizer and Moderna in mid-August, or internal disagreement over his administration on the need for boosters.
Over the weeks, many independent scientists and regulators had pointed out that there was little research on who might benefit from the additional injections. Eventually, the plan to quickly deliver Moderna boosters was scrapped, to give the FDA more time to collect and study the data. And science advisers at the FDA and CDC struggled last week over who should get Pfizer boosters and why.
These advisers, however, were not asked to judge whether people who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should receive additional doses. Booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients not cleared by the FDA
CDC advisers also looked at the practicalities of approving a recall for Pfizer-BioNTech beneficiaries alone, when nearly half of Americans vaccinated received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Some global health experts have criticized the Biden administration for pushing the booster shots when much of the world has yet to receive a first dose. But analysts noted that even if the United States distributes booster shots, there is still expected to be a sizable vaccine surplus this year, and they urged the government to start sending the extra doses overseas.
In his remarks, Mr Biden further complained about resistance to the vaccine.
Despite the fact that for nearly five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 places, we still have more than 70 million Americans who do not get a single injection, he said. And to make matters worse, there are elected officials who are actively working to undermine the fight against Covid-19 with false information.
This is totally unacceptable, he said.
Dan Levin, Daniel E. Slotnik and Zachary Montague contributed reporting.

