While President Biden applauded measures taken by federal regulators to allow millions of Americans to receive booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday defended her decision to recommend the injections to frontline workers, a highly unusual move as it canceled scientific advisers from its agencies.

I want to be very clear that I did not cancel an advisory committee, director Dr Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing, saying she listened to the discussion panels. It was a tight science call. In this situation, it was my call to make.

She added that it was a decision to provide rather than deny access.

Dr Walenskys’ pointed remarks highlighted the growing confusion around the start of the long-awaited recall rollout. Earlier on Friday, Biden appeared at the White House to welcome the decision by federal regulators to allow Pfizer recalls for many Americans who received a second dose of this vaccine at least six months ago. He urged those eligible for a third shot to get one quickly to bolster their protection against the dangerous Delta variant that has swept the country this summer.

My post today is: If you received the Pfizer vaccine, you received the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, March of this year and are over 65, go get the vaccine, Mr. Biden. Or, if you have an illness like diabetes, or if you are a frontline worker like a healthcare worker or teacher, you can get a free booster.