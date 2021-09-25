Oregonians Report Paranoia, Mental Fog After Using Apparently THC Contaminated CBD

Regulators in Oregon have filed eight complaints from people who purchased drops of CBD apparently contaminated with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in recreational marijuana.

Buyers have reported paranoia, mental fog and a feeling of being extremely high, according to the commission, symptoms that are generally not associated with CBD.

The Oregon Alcohol and Cannabis Commission this week ordered a recall of the CBD drops, from the maker of Portland Select, and is investigating whether the issue was caused by contamination, mislabelling or something else.

We were going back to find the needle in the haystack to find out why and how it happened, said Mark Pettinger, spokesperson for the commission’s marijuana program. There’s a lot of detective work really going on right now.

This is apparently the first case of THC contamination in a consumer product from Oregon.

I can’t think of anything similar to what’s going on in the past, Pettinger said. Recreational marijuana has been legal in Oregon since 2015, but products containing THC are subject to strict regulations that govern its sale and license.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is made from hemp but generally does not include THC. Enthusiasts use CBD as a general wellness product and it is widely available in grocery and health food stores.

Oregon ordered a recall 1,000-milligram bottles of non-flavored CBD Select drops labeled as broad spectrum. Pettinger said the state received its first report of a problem with the drops on September 9 from a customer in Idaho who had purchased the drops in Oregon.

It is a buyer who has tried the product and reacted. And then they shared it with someone, Pettinger said. A second person associated with this holiday tried and had a similar physical reaction.

Because the original complaint was from Idaho, Pettinger said it took regulators a few days to retrieve a sample from that bottle and test it. This has come back hot, said Pettinger, testing positive for high THC levels. So he said regulators in Oregon bought two more bottles and found they also contained THC.

The OLCC has now found five vials that tested positive. The recall concerns 500 products sold from June 19. Stores still had 200 of the recalled bottles on their shelves when the OLCC issued its order this week.

We don’t know if it’s bad labeling, bad packaging. We have to trace it as if it were a case of salmonella, Pettinger said. He said the OLCC will also test for other contaminants, including solvents and pesticides.

We just don’t know the extent of the problem, Pettinger said.

Curaleaf, the Massachusetts company that now owns the Select brand, said Thursday it is still collecting information and working with the OLCC to determine what happened. The company said it had notified all stores that received this lot that it had been recalled.

The health and safety of our patients and customers remains our number one priority, Curaleaf said. He asks those who purchased the recalled bottles to contact the company at [email protected]

The recall is the latest in a long line of problems for Select, also known as Cura Cannabis, which dates back to the company’s founding with roots in a notorious Lake Oswego real estate scam.

Last year, the OLCC fined Cura a record $ 110,000 for dishonest conduct for falsely claiming that a line of Select vapers contained 100% marijuana.

– Mike Rogoway | [email protected] | Twitter:@rogoway| 503-294-7699