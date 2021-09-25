Booster doses of Covid have just been approved in the United States. At least 15 countries have not yet vaccinated 3% of their population





Among them are Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa with over 200 million people, and Ethiopia with around 115 million people, as well as Haiti, just 700 miles from the US state. from Florida.

War-torn Yemen – where so far 1.1% of the population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – was inoculating people at a rate of around 244 doses per day, according to the latest data compiled by Reuters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision means millions of Americans may receive booster shots of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in the coming months.

But that goes against calls from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for rich countries to refrain from stepping up their Covid-19 vaccinations until at least the end of the month. year, to allow more supplies to reach the poorest countries.

Richer countries have provided doses of the Covid-19 vaccine bilaterally and through the WHO COVAX vaccine sharing program, but donations have so far failed of what has been promised for this year. Speaking at a Covid-19 virtual summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the gap in access to vaccines, saying: “More than 5.7 billion doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide, but 73% were in just 10 countries. “High-income countries administered 61 times more doses per capita than low-income countries. Only 3% of Africans have been vaccinated. This, he added, increases the risk that new variants will emerge from countries where the virus is left to circulate unchecked. Here are 15 nations that have yet to administer at least one dose of vaccine to more than 3% of their population, according to the latest figures compiled by Reuters . The proportion of people fully immunized in these countries is even lower. Democratic Republic of Congo Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 130,482

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 0.1% Haiti Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 61,545

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 0.4% Burkina Faso Number of vaccines administered (at least): 166,160

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 0.8% Yemen Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 322,934

Proportion of the population who received at least one dose: 1.1% Benign Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 174,104

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 1.3% Cameroon Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 452,336

Proportion of the population who received at least one dose: 1.4% Sudan Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 1,499,982

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 1.5% Somalia Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 390,141

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 1.6% Mali Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 396,027

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 1.6% Syria Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 533,949

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 1.7% Liberia Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 113,680

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 2.1% Nigeria Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 6,255,025

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 2.2% Sierra Leone Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 221 110

Proportion of the population who received at least one dose: 2.3% Ethiopia Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 3,409,507

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 2.3% Ghana Number of vaccine doses administered (at least): 1,623,582

Proportion of the population having received at least one dose: 2.8%. Other countries have similarly low vaccination rates, according to Reuters figures, but because their deployment data is reported by the number of doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered, not by the number of people who have been vaccinated – and because most vaccines require two doses – it is not possible to determine the exact percentage of the population vaccinated. These countries include Chad, Tanzania, Madagascar, Niger, and Papua New Guinea.

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.

