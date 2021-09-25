



SEC-FORTWORTH / REUTERS / Mike Stone WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Friday that it will delay the application of certain assets of a new disclosure rule for over-the-counter securities until January 3, 2022. The new compliance date was due to come into effect on Tuesday. The agency’s no-action letter, which affects quotes published by brokers for buying and selling government bonds, does not change or alter the compliance date of a new rule aimed at eliminating fraud in U.S. stock markets from Sept. 28, 2021, the agency said. The position relates only to enforcement actions and does not represent a legal conclusion regarding the enforceability of legal or regulatory provisions of securities laws, the agency said. Next week, a new measure aims to upend the pink leaves of the United States as the securities regulator seeks to stamp out fraud to boost investor disclosures by requiring over-the-counter issuers to make available to the public accurate and up-to-date financial information. These are often penny-listed companies that do not meet the listing standards of major stock exchanges. The requirements have created confusion in the bond market as bankers, trading platforms and investors now face intense compliance demands ahead of an unforeseen month-end deadline. The Financial Times reported this week that the new regulations could prevent brokers from trading in this space and taking risks for fear of attracting enforcement action from the SEC. Bond trade associations, including Bond Dealers of America and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, have written to regulators telling them the amended rules will have a significant deleterious effect on government and corporate bond markets. , and pleaded for an explicit stay, or more time to comply, the FT reported. The SEC letter on Friday is a response to such cries by the industry. While compliance is still mandatory by Tuesday’s deadline, the leading market watchdog said its delay in enforcement action was aimed at enabling needed industry operational and systems changes that could lead to to respect the rule.

