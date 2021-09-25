Ruling on First Impression Issue, Ninth Circuit Ruling on Standing in Direct Listing Cases | Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP





On September 20, 2021, in the first case from a United States court of appeals to consider the matter, the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a shareholder plaintiff had standing to bring claims. shares under Sections 11 and 12 (a) (2) of the Securities Act of 1933 resulting from a direct listing even though he could not prove that he had purchased shares which were subject to the declaration of issuer registration and offering prospectus. See Pirani v. Slack Techs., Inc., No. 20-16419, 2021 WL 4258835 (9th Cir. 20 Sep 2021). In 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) rule change that allowed companies to publicly list their shares without making an initial public offering based on a firm bought deal commitment. . In such a “direct listing,” the issuer does not issue any new shares and files a registration statement only to allow existing shareholders to sell their shares on the NYSE. However, the registration statement only covers stocks that are not exempt from registration under SEC Rule 144. Thus, a direct listing results in the trading of registered and unregistered shares on the NYSE. In 2019, Slack Technologies, Inc. (Slack) filed a registration statement to initiate a direct listing. Fiyyaz Pirani allegedly bought Slack shares during that listing, then sued Slack under Sections 11 and 12 (a) (2) of the Securities Act, alleging that the registration statement and Slack’s offering prospectus contained false or misleading statements. However, Mr. Pirani did not allege and could not demonstrate that the shares he purchased were registered shares covered by Slack’s registration statement and prospectus, as opposed to non-registered shares. Slack therefore decided to dismiss its claims, arguing that because it could not prove that it had purchased shares in accordance with documents filed with the Slack SEC that allegedly contained false or misleading statements, it had not standing to file claims under Articles 11 and 12 (a) (2). The district court dismissed Slack’s motion to dismiss, and the Ninth Circuit granted Slack’s request to file an interlocutory appeal. In a 2-1 decision, the Ninth Circuit confirmed. The court ruled that since no shares in Slack’s direct listing – whether registered or not – could not be traded until Slack files its registration statement and prospectus, all shares were sufficiently traceable to Slack’s offering documents to meet ongoing requirements under Section 11 and Section 12 (a) (2). The majority of the panel expressed concern that if they agreed with Slack, shareholders might have no recourse if a company includes false and misleading statements in the offering documents associated with a listing. direct. Justice Eric D. Miller dissented. He argued that Articles 11 and 12 (a) (2) have long been understood, in the Ninth Circuit and elsewhere, as granting standing only to shareholders who could prove that they had purchased shares in accordance with the specific registration statement and offering prospectus containing suspected inaccuracies. . Because Mr Pirani could not prove that he had purchased shares traceable to Slack’s offering documents, Judge Miller allegedly overturned the ruling and ordered the district court to dismiss the case. Miller J. argued that the majority decision to the contrary was due more to political concerns than to the text of the Securities Act and interpretation of case law. Pirani is important as the first appeal case to find that a shareholder has standing to bring actions under Article 11 and 12 (a) (2) in the context of direct listing. However, the disagreement between Justice Miller and the majority of the panel may suggest that Pirani may not be the last word on this issue. a in bench The Ninth Circuit panel or other circuit courts may agree with Miller J.’s reasoning and conclude that Sections 11 and 12 (a) (2) do not allow shareholders to sue if they cannot prove that they purchased their shares in accordance with the relevant offering documents. . Ultimately, the Supreme Court may be needed to finally decide the issue. Download PDF

