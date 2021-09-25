ED freezes 700 crore shares in Karvy group





The Execution Department said it had frozen shares worth 700 crores of the Karvy group, held directly or indirectly by its chairman and managing director C. Parthasarathi, his two sons and their entities, following transactions search at six sites linked to Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Parthasarathi is currently being held in Chanchalguda prison after his arrest on August 19. Karvy Rajeev’s Managing Director Ranjan Singh and Financial Director G. Krishna Hari were arrested by police earlier this month. Money laundering A statement from ED said the central agency opened a money laundering investigation based on the FIRs recorded by the police over the HDFC bank’s complaint alleging that KSBL illegally pledged the securities of its customers and took out a loan of 329 crore and embezzled the same. Another FIR was registered by the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad Police for defrauding IndusInd Bank to the tune of 137 crore and another FIR was registered by Cyberabad Police Authority of Hyderabad for defrauding ICICI Bank in height of 562.5 crore. The total loan proceeds from several banks were approximately 2,673 crore. The National Stock Exchange and the Securities Exchange Board of India have also invested in KSBL’s business. During the investigation, it emerged that KSBL did not report the Karvy Stock Broking Limited (BSE) participatory deposit account in the deposits made from January 2019 to August 2019 with the regulators / exchanges. In addition, KSBL fraudulently transferred shares belonging to its clients to its own demat account (which was not disclosed to the stock exchanges) and pledged the shares held in these accounts with lenders / banks (HDFC, ICICI, IndusInd and Axis Banks). The amount of these loans taken out by KSBL from illegal pledges of shares was 2,873 crore. KSBL credited the funds raised by pledging customer securities on six of its own bank accounts and did not report this to SEBI. At first glance, a net amount of 1,096 crore was transferred by KSBL to its group company Karvy Realty (India) Limited between April 1, 2016 and October 19, 2019. The ED carried out search operations at various premises of the Karvy group of companies, related entities and residential premises in Parthasarathi. It was reliably learned that Parthasarathi was trying to get rid of his shares in the group companies through private operations and, as a result, the share freeze order was issued.

