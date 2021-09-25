Business
Nexus REIT establishes a program of actions in the market
/ DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO NEWS SERVICES OR
BROADCAST IN THE UNITED STATES /
TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (Nexus or the REIT) today announced the establishment of a share program on the $ 50 million market (the ATM program).
The ATM Program allows the REIT to issue, at its discretion, up to $ 50,000,000 of trust units of the REIT (the REIT Units) to the public from time to time. Distributions of REIT Units under the ATM Program, if any, will be made in accordance with the terms of a Share Distribution Agreement dated September 24, 2021 (the Share Distribution Agreement) between the REIT, BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets. Units sold under the ATM program will be sold directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other recognized market to the extent permitted, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale. The ATM program will be effective until August 17, 2023, unless it is previously terminated under the terms of the share distribution agreement. The REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the REIT Units sold under the ATM Program, if any, to finance acquisitions, repay debt, finance development investments and for general working capital purposes. .
The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the REIT. Since the REIT Units distributed under the ATM Program will be distributed to the public at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, prices may vary between buyers and during the distribution period.
The ATM program was established pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 24, 2021 (the Prospectus Supplement) to the REIT’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 16, 2021 (the base shelf prospectus). Further details on the ATM program can be found in the prospectus supplement. The Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus and Share Distribution Agreement are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. Units of the REIT have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the USA. , or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, “US Persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except by virtue of an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Act. 1933.
About Nexus FPI
Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing value for unitholders through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and which may include the United States, as well as the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 90 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.8 million square feet. The REIT has approximately 43,795,000 Units issued and outstanding. In addition, there are Class B limited partnership units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 16,400,000 units.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT’s current expectations and projections regarding future results. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects or does not expect, is expected, believes, intends, anticipates or does not anticipate, or believes, or variations of these words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would be, could or will be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the REIT’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the REIT. forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.
Although the REIT expects that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the REIT expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be taken as representing the views of the REIT as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the REIT.
For more information, please contact:
Kelly Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; Where
Rob Chiasson, Chief Financial Officer at (416) 613-1262.
