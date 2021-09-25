Advance United Holdings (AUHI) Compilation Report on the Doyle Property

The News MarketWatch service was not involved in the creation of this content.

Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2021) – Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the “Company” or “Advance United”) is pleased to announce that the Company hired Orix Geoscience to complete a compilation report of all assets on the company’s Doyle property.

The company recently acquired the earlier work products of TriOrigin Exploration (now NewOrigin Gold Corp.) on the Doyle property in the Batchawana greenstone belt in northern Ontario, Canada, further illustrating the value of the Company business model to acquire and rework data to modern standards. and increase the value.

Historical work includes previously completed fieldwork which includes detailed drill logs for thirty-seven (37) drill holes, induced polarization (IP) surveys, geological mapping and sampling.

The most significant and recent exploration on the Doyle property was carried out by Tri-Origin Exploration which included drilling programs from 1990 to 1995. These programs are considered significant and their geological observations support the types of deposit models sought. . Tri-Origin’s work focused on a model of similarity of the geology and mineralization of the Doyle property to the Hemlo deposit.I, which has produced more than 21 million ounces of gold according to information published on the Barrick Gold website.

Tri-Origin completed geological, geophysical and geochemical programs and drilled a total of 37 drill holes over 8,053m. Anomalous gold values ​​were intersected in numerous drill holes and visible gold was observed in two holes. Hole T94-22 intersected 49.58 g / t gold over one meter and hole T95-34 intersected 17.49 g / t gold over one meter.

Orix Geoscience Ltd. of Toronto, Ontario was engaged to complete the historical document compilation report and the recent 2021 work program integration using modern modeling software and techniques.

Modeling the controls of gold mineralization and its relationship to known geological and geophysical anomalies will aid in the preparation of effective and efficient work programs on the property.

Orix is ​​a Canadian geological consulting firm that advances strategic exploration and mining through data integration and innovative geological understanding, operating consistently across three Canadian offices: Toronto , Winnipeg and Sudbury. Orix is ​​a versatile team of diverse and motivated geologists and data experts whose specialist services include digitization, cleanup, reorganization, digitization, compilation, interpretation and modeling of large datasets, and field starts up to generation of targets and execution of field programs.

“We are very optimistic as we continue to build on the excellent results of previous work on the Doyle property to prepare a follow-up work plan for 2022 which may include drilling to better delineate and understand the potential deposit. This further illustrates the value of the company’s business model for reworking data to document potential and quantifiable resources and reserves using current standards and modern technology, thereby increasing property value, ”says Jim Atkinson, CEO of Advance United.

About the Doyle property

The Doyle property is located approximately 92 kilometers southeast of Wawa, Ontario, in the Batchewana volcanic belt of the Abitibi province. The structural and geological architecture of the Batchawana Greenstone Belt is conducive to a variety of gold deposit environments similar in nature and significance to other gold deposits in Archean-age greenstone belts. lodged in the Superior province. It should be noted that they generally fall into the category of “orogenic gold deposit” types in structurally brittle-ductile linked regimes similar to the Timmins gold camp, the Hemlo gold deposits.ii, and the gold deposits of the Doyon-Bousquet camp in Quebec. The types of orogenic gold deposits would be the subject of future exploration activities on the Doyle property.

The Doyle property is located in the Batchawana greenstone belt of the Wawa-Abitibi terrane. These two terranes are well known for harboring orogenic gold deposits.

Three styles of orogenic gold mineralization are present on the property. These are, but not limited to:

Gold-enriched semi-massive to massive sulphide horizons in a volcanic stack of felsic tuff Gold-bearing gold-bearing quartz veins, and Gold disseminated in silicified and pyritized shear zones.

The entire Doyle property consists of a total of 109 unpatented mining claim cells and covers an area of ​​approximately 2,365 hectares.

Further details on the Doyle property may be available in the Sedar technical report and the company’s website in the coming weeks.

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol “AUHI” and on the Brse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol “9I0”.

We are a different type of junior Canadian mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are exclusively involved in the acquisition and advancement of the old producing gold mines – with no intention of putting them back into production or operating them ourselves. Our expertise is to identify and acquire undervalued gold properties with significant historical work, which were not profitable at the time, but we believe they have an economic value at the price of gold today. ‘hui.

We fund the development of reworked historical data and the application of modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves according to current standards, thereby recognizing current value.

Our goal is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all move forward together as quickly as possible.

For more information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved, please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

Contact details

James Atkinson P. Geo., CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone. : (647) 278-7502

Qualified person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., A Qualified Person (“QP“) as this term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Disclosure standards for mining projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this press release. The QP has not done enough work to verify the historical information on the Doyle property, particularly with respect to historical sampling and geology mapped by the regional government. However, the qualified person assumes that the sampling and analysis results have been completed in accordance with standard industry practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Doyle property but may not be representative of the expected results.

Forward-looking information and statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to trading on the CSE and the direction of the Company’s activities. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “plans”, “plans” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the Company’s ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, ability of the Company to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company’s intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Although these statements are based on reasonable assumptions of management, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue to operate as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company’s annual and quarterly MD&A and other documents filed periodically by the Company with Canadian securities regulators under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results, except as required by applicable law.

_________________________

I https://www.barrick.com/English/operations/hemlo/default.aspx

ii https://www.barrick.com/English/operations/hemlo/default.aspx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97618

COMTEX_393961320 / 2523 / 2021-09-24T17: 14: 21

Is there a problem with this press release? Contact the source supplier Comtex at [email protected] You can also contact MarketWatch customer service through our Customer center.

copyright (c) newsfile corp. 2021. all rights reserved