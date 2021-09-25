Hint of US Fed slashing stimulus confuses financial markets around the world





The disclosure by the US Federal Reserve of its intention to start reversing its easy money policies later this year has confused capital market traders around the world as COVID-19’s toll on major economies and creation jobs is still serious. Although the Federal Open Market Committee charged with setting policy has always kept interest rates near zero in its updated statement, recent remarks could mean that next November could see an increase in interest rates in America. In Egypt, the interest rates on sight deposits and loans were 8.25% and 9.25% respectively, while the rate for main transaction, discount and credit was 8, 75% for each, after setting base rates for the seventh time in a row last Thursday. This follows the rise in urban inflation in August, the highest in nine months, to 5.7%, from 5.4% in July, driven by rising costs for food, fuel and transports. Exchange traders expected the anticipation of further stimuli to affect the performance of the benchmark and cause it to continue its sideways performance, attempting to accommodate the declines in major stocks last week, for to stay between 10 900 and 11 100 points of levels in the short term. Last week, EGX30 was down 3.2% to close at 10,642 points, while EGX70 EWI was down 3.6% to 2,763 points. Sameh Gharib, Senior Client Department Manager at Arabeya Online, said capped EGX30 was able to make up some of its losses at the end of trading, ending recent weeks trades at 13,017 points, down 3.58 points. %, and last week’s trades were negative. After the index broke through the lower bound of the occasional movement between the resistance level of 13,717 points and the support level of 13,200 points, the outlook for the index turned negative in the near term. The support level reached 12,700 points, which pushed the index for a corrective move upward, in which it finds the resistance level at 13,200 points, then 13,400 points, and the indicator moves into a bearish direction in the short term and sideways in the medium term. Gharib explained that the outlook for EGX70 EWI also turned negative after breaking the lower bound of the occasional move between the resistance level of 3,038 points and the support level of 2,764 points, reaching 2,559 points. He was able to halt the decline and push it towards an upward corrective movement in which he found the closest resistance level at 2,800 points, then 2,875 points. The index is moving in a short-term downtrend. The capped EGX30 was down 3.6%, stable at 13,017 points, and the EGX100 EWI was down 3.7%, stable at 3,722 points. Haitham Abdel Samie, head of technical analysis at Ostoul, said attempts to correct the PME index have stopped at the level of 2,765 points, and the above stability will bring it back to targeting the levels 2,850 points, then 2,960 points. . The market recorded a total trade value of EGP 19.7 billion last week, circulating 2.02 billion shares through 241,000 transactions. Transactions abroad resulted in a net purchase of EGP 2.3 million, with an acquisition rate of 5.7% of share purchases and sales. Arabs were more likely to buy with net trades of EGP 146.4 million and an acquisition rate of 5.6%, excluding trades. Stocks accounted for 33.4% of the Egyptian stock exchange trade over the past week, while the value of bond trades accounted for 66.6% of trades.





