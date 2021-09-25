DSE starts trading on the SME platform this week





The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is expected to start trading on its SME platform this week, two and a half years after its inauguration, with the aim of creating an opportunity for small-cap companies to be listed on the stock exchange. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam will open negotiations on September 30, DSE officials said. At present, the SME EHR platform will start trading with six companies. Four of the companies Apex Weaving and Finishing Mills, Bengal Biscuits, Himadri Ltd and Wonderland Toys Ltd belong to the over-the-counter market. Master Feed Agrotec Limited and Oryza Agro Industries Ltd, which have raised funds through Qualified Investor Offers (QIOs), are the other two companies. Investors with an investment of at least Tk 50 lakh in the capital market will be allowed to trade in shares of SMEs. According to the BSEC ordinance, sponsors, directors and promoters of companies, which have been moved from the OTC market, should be considered qualified investors to trade on the secondary market of the SME platform. Investors are also allowed to take out margin loans against the purchase of their shares on the SME platform. On September 16, BSEC abolished the OTC market and sent 23 OTC companies to the SME platform. In addition, 18 companies were sent to the Alternative Trade Board. Minister of Finance AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the Board of Directors of Small Cap Companies on April 30, 2019. During the period, no small-cap company received approval to enroll in the DSE. On July 14, 2021, BSEC authorized Master Feed Agrotec Limited and Oryza Agro Industries Ltd for QIOs. Initially, some companies had applied to the commission to access the SME platform. But a few of them withdrew their candidacy while several others were canceled by the regulator. After that, the stock exchange tried to create opportunities for companies to be listed on the SME platform, but failed. Additionally, the issue managers weren’t interested in bringing small-cap companies into the market because they pay low fees, they said. They said the rules for small-cap companies should be short and straightforward, as small entrepreneurs are not as capable as listed companies of complying with all of these rules. In April 2021, the regulator exempted four companies from QIO rules to register them with the SME board of exchanges. Later, Master Feed Agrotec, Subra Systems Ltd, Oryza Agro Industries Limited and Mostafa Metal Industries requested QIOs. In contrast, on June 10, 2021, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) started trading on its SME platform with only Nialco Alloys Limited. The final approval was granted to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission under the 2018 Rules (Offer to Qualified Investors by Small Capital Companies) with some modifications and amendments by the BSEC in November 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/stocks/dse-starts-trading-sme-platform-week-307480 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos