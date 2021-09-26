



By Claus Hetting, CEO and President of Wi-Fi NOW Last week Cambium Networks announced that Australia-based Perth Pentanet deploy a multi-gigabit home and enterprise broadband service network using Cambium Network’s 60 GHz radio access and mesh technology. Cambium also launched a new outdoor Wi-Fi 6 hotspot with up to 1 kilometer of range. Together, Cambium’s 60 GHz and Wi-Fi 6 solutions are a powerful combination that delivers both rapid deployment and high performance for outdoor campus or service provider networks, the company says. The case of 60 GHz radio as universal building block for the networks of urban and suburban service providers continues to grow. Here’s the latest service provider to embrace the concept: Last week, Cambium Networks announced that the Perth-based company Pentanet will deploy Cambium’s 60 GHz radios to form a multi-gigabit fixed wireless access network covering much of the Perth metro area. The 60 GHz radio units will be used both as a last mile access and as a radio mesh solution to complete the current 300 kilometers of Pentanet “dark fiber” backbone and thus provide high speed access to businesses and residential subscribers, Pentanet said. Pentanet: low-latency, high-speed wireless for gamers – and more Pentanet’s history as a pioneer of gigabit speed networks in Australia is fascinating in itself. Founder and Perth native Stephen Cornish’s passion for cloud-based gaming led him to create his own radio and eventually a fiber-based network as a way to serve gamers and other demanding home broadband users in Perth. . Until Pentanet entered the market, Perth was ranked at the bottom of the broadband speed scale among Australian capitals, says Stephen Cornish. Pentanet is now listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and even owns Pentanet.GG, Western Australia’s only professional League of Legends esports team. For more, also watch Stephen Cornish discuss 60 GHz networking at recently hosted Cambium Connections APAC event. The deployment of ultra-fast, low-latency 60 GHz networks is also gaining momentum elsewhere: in July of this year, Cambium Networks announced that Alaska Communications Deploy Cambium’s 60 GHz radios to serve some 6,500 Alaskan homes and businesses in some of the world’s most inhospitable territories. Alaska Communciations’ new 60 GHz network – which incorporates Facebook Connectivity’s Terragraph technology for a 60 GHz distributed mesh – will provide high-speed internet services of up to one gigabit per second, Cambium said. In some cases, the advent of 60 GHz technology in Alaska has resulted in services that are 100 times faster than what was available before. For more too watch this video through Facebook connectivity. In general, the incorporation of Facebook Connectivity’s Terragraph 60 GHz distributed mesh technology into Cambium’s 60 GHz cnWave architecture allows service providers to connect locations that were previously impossible to reach, for example from towers due to line-of-sight restrictions. With Terragraph, each CPE becomes part of a mesh network that can also provide connectivity to neighboring buildings or homes, Cambium explains. New Product Version: Long Range Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 AP Meanwhile, Cambium last week announced an expansion of its Wi-Fi 6 product portfolio in the form of a new outdoor Wi-Fi 6 hotspot optimized for long-range connectivity. Tests show that the new unit – nicknamed XV2-2T – offers more than 20 Mbps of connectivity at an impressive distance of one kilometer. As a result, the unit will reduce the cost of building an outdoor Wi-Fi coverage by multiple multiples, as fewer access points are needed to provide the same coverage, Cambium explains. The coverage performance of the new unit is achieved through a unique antenna design that delivers 7dBi gain over 360 degrees, Cambium explains. Between Cambium’s 60 GHz network portfolio (which includes Facebook Connectivity’s Terragraph technology as standard) and their new Wi-Fi 6 outdoor access point with optimized coverage, most will struggle to find a cost-effective architecture solution. public and unlicensed radio network. Add to that the formidable combo of 60 GHz and Wi-Fi 6 equipment applies to a multitude of use cases, from home broadband service providers to businesses, smart cities and even industry. Learn more about Cambium Network 60 GHz cnWave solutions see here. Cambium Networks is a NOW Wi-Fi partner. / Claus.

