Atlantic Broadband Employees Plant Trees in Seven States to Support Environment and Local Communities | National company





QUINCY, Mass .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 25, 2021– More than 250 Atlantic Broadband employees, family members and school partners volunteered their time Saturday morning to plant trees at 19 locations in seven states where Atlantic Broadband provides internet, television and phone service. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210925005004/en/ More than 250 Atlantic Broadband employees, family members and school partners volunteered their time to plant trees at 19 sites in seven states where Atlantic Broadband provides Internet, TV and telephone services. (Photo: Business Wire) Inspired by the theme “Planting Roots in Our Communities, Atlantic Broadband employees planted five to seven gallon trees in elementary, middle and high schools in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina and Florida ( see the list here ). Tree planting activities reinforce the company’s commitment to the environment, while helping to beautify local communities with all of the environmental benefits that trees offer. We are committed to supporting and giving back to our communities, while being responsible stewards of the environment, said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. This initiative, which would not have been possible without the commitment and enthusiasm of our employees here in the United States and our colleagues in Canada, is one step among the many initiatives currently underway in our company to strengthen our communities. and support our environmental goals. Atlantic Broadband has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest tree-planting nonprofit membership organization, which sourced the trees. After the tree plantations, the Foundation will help participating schools to integrate concern for the environment into their classroom experience through its Campus Tree K-12 initiative. Each school will form a campus team of staff, students, and community members, who will develop an education plan and conduct activities that connect students through hands-on experiences inside and out. outside the classroom. Schools wishing to achieve Arbor Day Foundation certification will also be holding Arbor Day celebrations next spring as part of the initiative. Tree planting events took place today both in the United States, where the company operates under the Atlantic Broadband name, and in Canada, where its parent company and business units operate under the name of Cogeco. The tree planting events were part of Cogeco’s first Community Engagement Day, an annual day in which employees across the company come together to support their local communities. In total, more than 700 participants across the United States and Canada planted trees in 44 communities in support of the company’s environmental goals. The company put science-based emission reduction targets to limit the impacts of climate change. This commitment includes emissions from direct operations through fleet electrification and a commitment to reduce employee travel emissions. It also includes investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects through the company’s broadband fiber optic network. ABOUT THE LARGE ATLANTIC BAND Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth largest cable operator in the United States. The Company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and telephone services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. ABOUT COGECO INC. Cogeco inc. is a holding company operating in the communications and media industries. Its subsidiary Cogeco Communications inc. offers residential and business customers Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber optic networks, operating in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, under the name Cogeco Connexion, and at United States under the name of Atlantic Broadband. brand in 12 states. Its subsidiary Cogeco Media owns and operates 23 radio stations in complementary, extended coverage radio formats serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Quebec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogecos’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA). ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION Founded in 1972 to mark the centenary of the first Arbor Day celebration, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest 501 (c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to planting of trees. More than a million members, supporters and valued partners have helped the Foundation plant more than 350 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests around the world to ensure a greener future and more healthy for all. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210925005004/en/ CONTACT: Media contact Andrew Walton Atlantic broadband [email protected] [email protected] KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER NETWORKS PHILANTHROPY INTERNET ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY PHILANTHROPY MOBILE / WIRELESS SOURCE: Atlantic broadband Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/25/2021 11:30 a.m. / DISC: 09/25/2021 11:32 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210925005004/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.joplinglobe.com/region/national_business/atlantic-broadband-employees-plant-trees-in-seven-states-in-support-of-the-environment-and-its/article_870d4891-6823-5e19-811b-fc6c49753287.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos