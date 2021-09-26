Equities return to positive zone





Dhaka shares returned to the positive zone last week after falling the previous week as a section of investors went out to buy stocks while many others opted to sit on the sidelines to watch the next move in the market. Marlet. DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, added 0.31%, or 22.29 points, over the past week to close at 7,250.6 points on September 23, the last trading session of the week after losing 30.45 points the previous week. The DSEX has climbed around 2,000 points over the past 24 weeks with just two negative weeks, the longest such period since the bubble burst in 2010. Market traders said the market gained in three sessions during the five-session week, with some investors opting to buy stocks amid optimism. The market, however, remained volatile over the week amid various media reports, they said. Some investors expected a large amount of investment to flow into the capital market as the government cut interest rates on national savings certificates and employee development bonds on September 22. However, part of the investors became cautious following the media announcement that a Bangladesh Bank team discovered that a total of Tk 19 crore was missing from the trunk of the Union branch. Bank in Gulshan, market operators said. The market hit an all-time high on September 9 amid a relentless surge in stock prices. The rally has slowed down recently as investors worried about a standoff between the Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities Commission over several issues related to the stock market. On September 13, the BB told the BSEC that banks and NBFIs were not allowed to transfer unclaimed or unpaid dividends to the capital market stabilization fund, in accordance with the Bank Company Act, 1991. The BB recently fined NRB Commercial Bank Tk 23.5 lakh and NRB Bank Tk 49.5 lakh for investing in the stock market beyond the authorized limit. Stock prices of many underperforming and fundamentally weekly companies rose significantly during the rally, traders said. EBL Securities in its daily market commentary said: “The index has seen mixed sessions and volatility over the past week, maintaining the trend of the previous week and most investors have taken a cautious approach while that some investors have engaged in reserving profits. “ The average prices of engineering, textiles, general insurance and pharmaceutical stocks rose 5.6 percent, 3.8 percent, 2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Of the 378 scripts traded on the DSE over the past week, 162 advanced, 198 declined and 18 remained unchanged. The daily average turnover on the DSE fell to Tk 1,941.89 crore last week from Tk 2,224.47 crore the previous week. The DSES Sharia Index also rose 0.25%, or 3.95 points, over the past week to close at 1,581.05 points. DSE’s blue chip DS30 index, however, fell 0.04%, or 0.99 points, to end at 2,673.56 points. BEXIMCO topped the turnover chart last week with shares valued at Tk 596.72 crore changing hands. Other top revenue leaders for the week were Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Orion Pharmaceuticals, LankaBangla Finance, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Alif Manufacturing Company, SAIF Powertec, Maksons Spinning Mills, Delta Life Insurance and Paramount Textiles.

