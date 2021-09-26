Jiangxi Jinko Announces Preliminary Financial Data For 2021 To Date





JinkoSolar Holding Company subsidiary Jiangxi Jinko (Jinko Solar Co Ltd) is heading for estimated first-to-third quarter revenue of RMB 23.6 billion to RMB 23.8 billion as of September 24, 2021. These values ​​are converted into US $ 3.6 billion and US $ 3.75 billion, respectively, at a conversion rate of 10: 1.55. The company has calculated the amounts in accordance with generally acceptable accounting principles (GAAP) of the People’s Republic of China. Jiangxi Jinko to be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange JinkoSolar Holding Company Ltd has released information regarding its intention to request an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for Jiangxi Jinko, as required by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This will allocate between 10 and 25% of its total share capital and qualify it to be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Net income attributable to shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko The estimated net value of revenue attributable to shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko – excluding infrequent and unusual economic events – is likely to be between RMB 230 million and RMB 260 million, according to the holding company JinkoSolar Holding Company Ltd. These values ​​are converted between US $ 35.5 million and US $ 45.5 million respectively, at a conversion rate of 10: 1.55. Three quarters of this value goes to the holding company with regard to its estimated participation of 73.28%. Difference from consolidated results of JinkoSolar Holding Company JinkoSolar Holding Company Ltd’s announcement identifies and explains a discrepancy between two sets of financial data in terms of scope of consolidation as follows: Jiangxi Jinko’s results apply only to the financial performance of this entity.

Whereas the holding companies include Jiangxi Jinko and other subsidiaries.

Jiangxi Jinko’s estimates are in accordance with GAAP for the People’s Republic of China.

Whereas holding companies follow United States accounting principles. Financial results based on available information Jiangxi Jinko’s estimates are provisional and intended for the initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. They are therefore likely to change according to the JinkoSolar holding company. These variances could be material and are therefore subject to change after financial close and actual reporting. The holding company advises against using the information for future projections. Investors should exercise caution and not base their decisions on information alone. About Jiangxi Jinko (Jinko Solar Co Ltd) Jiangxi Jinko is a global leader in solar module manufacturing, in terms of scale and innovation. It provides solar products and services to the United States, People’s Republic of China, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Arab Emirates, India, Japan, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, South Africa and other countries and regions. The holding company was established in 2006 in Shanghai. It is geographically well positioned to deliver to the Chinese solar energy market, which is the world’s largest for solar thermal and photovoltaic energy. The company’s integrated solar products value chain has an annual capacity of 12, 27 and 31 gigawatts for solar cells, monowafers and solar modules, respectively. It has nine global production facilities and has 22 overseas subsidiaries in most regions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://solarmagazine.com/jiangxi-jinko-announces-preliminary-financials-for-2021-year-to-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos