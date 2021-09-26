MIDAS SHARING TIPS: In supreme good health

Sandy Chadha did not do well in school. Harassed and blocked by dyslexia, he left unskilled and joined his father’s business Supreme, which sold radios and watches in Manchester.

That was a little over 30 years ago and the business was in trouble. Today, Supreme turns over 120 million a year, it is valued at 220 million and Chadha is determined to make it a billion dollar company, following a listing on the London Stock Exchange junior market AIM in February.

The shares are 1.87 and are expected to rise significantly as Chadha strives to achieve his ambition.

Spend a Fortune: Supreme’s Latest, and Possibly Most Ambitious, Foray into Vitamins and Wellness

Chadha’s big breakthrough came in the early 1990s when he started selling batteries.

While watches and radios were only stocked by certain retailers, batteries were found in stores of all sizes, from convenience stores to large DIY groups.

Chadha sold his wares to the masses and Supreme prospered.

The group then moved on to licensing, signing contracts with Philips and JCB so that the batteries could be sold under the names of these well-known companies. The offers, which persist to this day, provide consumers with the convenience of purchasing branded products at a discounted price.

The idea worked so well that Chadha switched to licensing light bulbs, with companies like Eveready and Energizer.

Today, Supreme sells over 1,000 licensed products to thousands of stores, including discounters such as B&M and Home Bargains, as well as supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrisons and Asda.

Some traders would have been happy to stop there. But Chadha is a born entrepreneur and in 2014 he discovered vaping, still in its infancy.

Calculating that this was another area where he could make his mark, Chadha decided to create Supreme’s own brand, 88vape.

The group is today a leader in the field, with 30% of the market and growth of more than 10% per year.

From its headquarters in Trafford Park, Manchester, Supreme produces approximately 300,000 bottles of vaping liquid per day, helping millions of smokers quit.

Supreme even counts the prison and probation service among its main clients. After a prison smoking ban sparked riots among convicts addicted to nicotine, the service agreed to allow electronic cigarettes.

Featured Supporter: Davina McCall Promotes Supreme Vitamins

With nearly 100,000 inmates across the UK, at least 80% of whom would consider themselves to be smokers, the demand for vaping products is huge and the brand of choice for prisoners is 88vape.

Supreme’s latest, and perhaps most ambitious, venture is a foray into the world of vitamins and wellness.

British consumers were spending a fortune on vitamins and supplements even before the pandemic. Now they’re buying even more, with sales of nearly $ 1 billion expected this year.

Most of these pills and potions are very expensive, so Chadha felt the market was ripe for revolution.

After setting up an online business for 88vape, he did the same with vitamins, offering a year of popular vitamins in plastic-free sachets for just $ 5.

The company has created its own wellness brand, Sealions, and sales are growing by over 30% per year.

Protein shakes and bars are also the order of the day, and Chadha confidently hopes to build a thriving online health store over the next two years.

At the same time, the company is launching a range of vitamins for its private customers.

Known as Millions & Millions and run by TV personality Davina McCall, the brand is already on sale in discount stores and is expected to roll out more widely later this year.

To some observers, Supreme may appear to be going too fast and in too many directions. But the group’s results are strong and brokers are optimistic about the future.

The turnover for the year at the end of March 2021 increased by 33% to reach 122 million and the group is expected to generate a turnover of 128 million during this fiscal year, to reach 137 million in 2022-3.

Pre-tax profit edged down year-on-year to $ 13 million, mainly due to the costs of registering with AIM in February, but the numbers are expected to rebound strongly.

Supreme also intends to pay a dividend this fiscal year and brokers pegged 6.6 pence, rising to 7.6 pence the following year.

Midas Verdict: Supreme has grown steadily for three decades, never making a loss and borrowing next to nothing from the bank. But the best is yet to come.

Chadha, who is in his early fifties, is a man of tremendous energy and drive, his team is well-chosen and the listing on AIM gives new impetus to the company. At 1.87, the shares are a buy.

Negotiated on: GOAL Teleprinter: SUPPER Contact: supreme.co.uk or 0161 872 5151