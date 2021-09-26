Week ahead: New catalysts could trigger increased volatility in equity markets

China’s Evergrande remains a threat to global markets

Analysts warn of market weakness ahead of historically most volatile month of the year

Expect markets to stay at levels noted at least last week by the government on September 30 if the U.S. Senate vote on Monday does not allow the debt ceiling to be suspended. If the motion does not pass, it could force the government to shut down at the end of the month, weighing on stocks.

Yet even if US lawmakers are able to avoid a shutdown, additional risk in global equity markets remains at stake, fueled by heavily indebted Chinese real estate developer Evergrande (HK 🙂 (OTC :). The company paid out a key dollar-denominated coupon on Thursday, leaving global investors even more nervous about the risks of collapse at the Shenzhen-based real estate company, which many believe could trigger a cascading stock tsunami.

A third potential market driver could be Fedspeak, as President Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Tuesday, even as other policymakers are expected to speak at events throughout the week.

The list of likely market drivers is complemented by Friday’s print on Non-Farm Wages, a critically watched and always-awaited monthly report that inevitably moves markets. Additionally, weekly COVID data is released on Friday, which could also affect traders.

Is the effect of October about to play out?

The month of October is considered to be a time when stocks are historically declining, resulting in the term ‘October effect. ‘ Overall, stocks were 36% more volatile than average in October, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. Stovall characterizes October is a “seismic month”, in which “the volatility is higher … you have a greater number of pullbacks, corrections and bear markets that start or end during the month”.

Stovall also points out that technical indicators signal distribution – a term referring to selling through “smart money” to what is often referred to as “dumb money”, thus creating a peak – also signaled by the fact that “many stocks are trading below their 200-day moving average.

According to wealth management firm Wellington Shields, only 59% of stocks remain above their DMA 200, or in an uptrend. This is a bearish indicator as the width is weakening.

In other words, major indexes such as, and, are all up based primarily on earnings from large mega-cap companies, as participation declines, decreasing support. Wellington analysts noted:

“The rule is that when that number of 200 days goes from more than 80% to less than 60%, it usually goes below 30%.

Case in point: the S&P 500. The general benchmark shows cracks from various angles. Keep in mind that these analysts have been referring to individual stocks that are not tracking the overall index. Is this break visible via the index itself, the face of the American stock market?

SPX fell below 50-DMA for the first time since March 4 and hit 100 DMA for the first time since November 3, 2020. Price is now struggling to stay above 50-DMA.

In other words, the index has not maintained its rate of rise since early November and its next support line could become the 100-DMA. This is a step down in the uptrend.

If that fails, we’ll look for 200-DMA – currently at 4,120 – to be the next and possibly the last line of support. Here’s what the longer view tells us:

Weekly SPX

Notice the breakdown in the lead / decline line. It measures the breadth of the market, that is, how many stocks have risen and how many have fallen.

The more companies participating in a rally, the more reliable it is. The fewer participating … well, you see the picture.

What is clearly clear is the negative divergence between market width, as measured by the indicator, and price. The more the benchmark accelerated, the less the indicator managed to keep pace, going back up to December.

Additionally, the A / D has found resistance on its previous support, suggesting it may fall further.

The coming week

All times shown are EDT

On Monday

7.45 a.m .: Eurozone –

8:30 am: United States – : is expected to decline to 0.5% from 0.8%.

2:00 p.m .: United Kingdom –

9:30 p.m .: Australia – : should increase slightly, to -2.4%, against -3.1% previously.

Tuesday

2:00 p.m .: Germany – : should have fallen to -1.8 from -1.2.

10:00 am: United States – : to go from 113.8 to 114.5.

Wednesday

10:00 am: United States – : probably dropped from -1.8% to 1.3%.

10:30 am: United States – : the previous impression was -3.481 million barrels.

11:45 am: United States –

11:45 am: Japan –

9:00 p.m .: China – : forecast is expected to drop from 49.6 to 49.6.

Thursday

2:00: United Kingdom – : is expected to remain stable at 4.8% MoM, 22.2% YoY.

3h55: Germany – : should change from -53K to -35K.

8:30 am: United States – : should stay at 6.6% QoQ.

8:30 am: United States – : should drop to 328K from 351K.

7:50 p.m .: Japan – : should change to 3 from 1.

Friday

Hong Kong, China markets closed for the holidays

3h55: Germany – : should remain stable at 58.5.

4.30 p.m .: United Kingdom – : is expected to remain unchanged at 56.3.

5:00 p.m .: Euro zone – : appears to have increased, to 3.3% from 3.0% year-on-year.

8:30 am: Canada – : is expected to fall to -0.2% from 0.7% mo.

10:00 am: United States – : to drop slightly to 59.5 against 59.9.