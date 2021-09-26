Continental and Gulfport energy stocks saw huge insider buys





Continental Resources shares have nearly tripled this year as Gulfport Energy emerged from bankruptcy. The two have recently seen large investors buy stocks.



Two energy explorers recently saw major share purchases by their major shareholders.

Continental resources



(ticker: CLR) the stock has almost tripled so far this year.

Gulfport Energy



(GPOR) out of bankruptcy in May, and announced a new management team. Gulfport stock is about 11% higher from the close of $ 72.95 on May 18, the day trading resumed. Continental founder and chairman Harold Hamm paid $ 11 million on Sept. 15 for an additional 261,709 shares of the company, an average price per share of $ 41.99. According to a form that Hamm filed along with the Securities and Exchange Commission, he made the purchases through a personal account that now has 13.7 million Continental shares. He still owns 283.2 million shares through limited liability companies. Hamms’ stake in Continental amounted to more than 80% before the last share purchases. Continental, an oil producer who pioneered hydraulic fracturing, did not respond to a request to make Hamm available for comment. Hamm last bought shares in June, when he paid $ 12.5 million for 346,486 shares, an average price per share of $ 36.07. At the end of August, Raymond James analyst John Freeman raised the Continental share price target to $ 50 from $ 43 and reiterated an outperformance rating. Freeman noted in a research report that Continental’s uncovered oil exposure continues to pay off. Newsletter Sign-Up Le Quotidien du Barron A morning briefing on what you need to know in the day ahead, including exclusive commentary from the editors at Barron’s and MarketWatch. Capital in silver points paid $ 6.5 million during September 16 and 17 for 81,251 Gulfport shares, an average price of $ 79.51 each. The hedge fund sponsor now owns 9 million Gulfport shares, and prior to the latest purchase, he had a 45.2% stake. Silver Point declined to comment on its share purchases. He last bought shares of Gulfport in June, pay $ 21.7 million more June 8-17 for 350,000 shares, an average price of $ 62.02 each. Earlier this month, JP Morgan analyst Zach Parham moved Gulfport stock to Neutral from Underweight and set a price target of $ 88 in December 2022. Although the bearish case of our previous GPOR investment thesis is largely removed after Chapter 11, we don’t believe the current valuation haircut is large enough to attract investors, Parham wrote in a research report. . He cited a lack of short-term cash return to shareholders and the difficulty in building a significant position due to the lack of trading volumes. Inside Scoop is a regular Barrons column covering the stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other prominent figures. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory bodies. Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.

