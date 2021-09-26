Want more diversity in your portfolio? Do these 3 moves now





You will often hear that having a diversified portfolio can benefit you in several ways. On the one hand, it can serve as protection during times of volatile stock markets. It can also allow you to gain a lot of wealth in your portfolio over time. Now, there is no single definition of a diversified portfolio. Some investors are content to own a dozen different stocks, while others may own stocks of 100 different companies. But if your portfolio isn’t as diverse as you would like, here are some metrics to consider. 1. Buy S&P 500 ETFs ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, allow you to own a set of stocks with a single investment. They also require a lot less research than buying individual stocks, so they’re a particularly good choice for new investors who are still learning the ropes. If your goal is to further diversify your portfolio, then in ETFs it is worth focusing on those who follow the S&P 500 Index. This index is made up of the 500 largest publicly traded companies, so it’s a great way to get a share of the large market without having to buy many stocks individually. 2. Look at the fractional shares The advantage of fractional stocks is that they allow you to own expensive stocks without investing huge sums of money. When you buy fractional shares, it means that you own part of a share, not a whole share. This, in turn, allows you to buy a piece of more business. Fractions of shares are very useful when you are looking to own a share like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which, at the time of this writing, is trading at around $ 3,406 per share. Rather than pouring over $ 3,000 into a single share of a company’s stock, you can instead opt to buy a third-party of an Amazon stock and spend the rest of your money in different companies. Not all brokerage accounts offer the option of buying fractional shares. But a growing number are making them available. If your brokerage does not allow you to buy fractional shares, you may want to consider moving your money elsewhere. 3. Try out REITs REITs, or real estate investment trusts, allow you to invest in real estate without having to go out and buy real properties. There are different types of REITs you can buy, and many REITs are publicly traded, which means you can track their performance just like you would any given stock. The great thing about REITs is that they tend to offer higher dividend yields than stocks. And because the performance of REITs is not always directly linked to the performance of the stock market, they are a strong diversification tool. Having a diversified portfolio can prepare you for a world of success as an investor. If you think you need to diversify, consider adding S&P 500 ETFs, fractional stocks and REITs to your personal mix. This could help you enjoy strong gains in your portfolio over time and help you sleep better at night during times of stock market volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

