In defense of share buybacks

Senate Democrats are consider a variety of new taxes to pay their big budget bill. A proposed tax imposes a 2% tax on share buybacks. It’s been a tough couple of years for share buybacks. They continue to get a beating from the buyout bullies on the two the law and the left. How often Sen. Bernie sanders Bernie Sanders In Washington, the Road Almost Never Been Taken Don’t Let Partisan Politics Hinder Texas Economic Recovery The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats discuss price ahead of politics amid rush (I-Vt.) And old President Trump Donald Trump Graham says he hopes Trump will run again Trump says Stacey Abrams “could be better than current governor” Fight for Kemp Executive privilege poses obstacles for Trump MORE to agree? Redemptions are this rare case.

Few months ago, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) poked fun at buyouts, saying It’s nothing but paper manipulation. An article on Warrens’ remark noted a widespread belief that share buybacks do nothing to improve the quality of a business or the goods and services it produces. These prevalent buyout beliefs are simply wrong. Here’s why.

A share buyback most often occurs when a company goes public and repurchases its shares. So what does this actually look like? Usually there is one person sitting in front of a computer with their brokerage account open and pressing the sale, and on the other side, there is someone within a treasury function of the company who presses purchase at the same time. (The real mechanics are more complicated, but the substance is not.) The seller has no idea that the net beneficiary of the shares he is selling is the company. The person is simply selling their shares because they want to hold cash instead of holding shares. The person can use this money as they see fit investing it in other businesses that might have more productive investment opportunities, donate it to charity, give it to their children or whatever they want to do with it. , because, after all, it’s his money. The company simply buys its own shares in the open market, returning to its shareholders cash that is of little use to the company.

So, does this mechanically manipulate the share price or earnings per share (EPS)? No. It’s easy enough to show that the mechanical effect of a buyout is simply to produce a smaller company with fewer shares outstanding with the same price per share and the same EPS.

Imagine a simple company with five shareholders, with all profits paid out as dividends. Each shareholder contributed $ 1 to the company in exchange for one share, so the market value of the company is $ 5. Suppose the business makes a 10% return on its $ 5 in capital, so the business generates $ 0.50 in profit and $ 0.10 in EPS.

Now imagine that the shareholders decide to buy back only one share by the company. The company takes a dollar from the company’s coffers, gives it to a shareholder in exchange for the stock, and tears up the redeemed stock. What does it do to share the price? Four shares are outstanding and there is only $ 4 of contributed capital, so each share is still worth a dollar. The share price has not been manipulated. And what about EPS? A 10% return on the $ 4 of capital equals $ 0.40 in profit, which, divided into four, results in $ 0.10 in EPS. EPS was not manipulated. The mechanical effect of a buyout is simply to produce a smaller company with fewer shares outstanding with the same price per share and the same EPS.

Is this mechanical effect what we see in real life? No, not necessarily, because companies don’t just pay cash that pays the same return as all of their other assets. On the contrary, a company will buy back its shares with its less productive assets, which means that on average the remaining assets are more productive and the return may well increase.

Therefore, the feeling that redeems not doing anything to improve the quality of a business is wrong. Buyouts help the business eliminate its less productive capital and make the business more efficient (smaller and with more productive assets, on average). If changing the asset mix indirectly improves the business, it can, in effect, increase companies’ earnings per share and increase the value of the remaining shares.

Would the person who pushed to sell have made their initial investment in the business if they had known that the business could not freely return that capital? Maybe, but certainly not for the same price per share. Restricting a company’s ability to freely decide when it can return capital to shareholders makes capital more expensive. And who bears this cost? The very shareholders who want to give their money to the company and ultimately ask the company to return that capital (when the request is made by the person pressing to sell).

In an effort to avoid share buyback restrictions, companies will be encouraged to use their less productive assets for their low-margin projects. Wouldn’t we rather have companies return the underutilized capital to their shareholders, who can then reinvest that money elsewhere, rather than companies wasting the underutilized capital on their low-margin projects?

Can companies commit badly to buyouts? Certainly. Just as an investor can buy stocks and be worse off, companies can also buy back stocks and be worse off. But that’s not a reason to denigrate an investor’s ability to buy stocks, or a company’s ability to return capital to investors through buybacks.

Buyouts are a simple adjustment to a business. When a business has too much cash and has nothing to do with it, we should want the business to return that money to its owners. Charging companies a 2% tax for doing so suggests a fundamental misunderstanding about why companies buy back their shares.

Jeffrey Hoopes is the Harold Q. Langenderfer Associate Professor and Accounting Fellow at the Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina, and Research Director of the UNC Tax Center. Allison koester is Saleh Romeih Associate Professor of Commerce at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.