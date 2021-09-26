4 Ways To Take Your Stock Portfolio To Overdrive

Investors love to beat the stock market, but it’s hard to do. There are no guarantees when it comes to stocks, but there are certainly smart steps you can take to get the most out of your investment portfolio. It could mean unlocking more growth or increasing your dividend income.

Whatever your goals, don’t make any reckless changes to your allocation in the name of growth – just make sure you don’t ignore the types of stocks that have proven their greatest long-term upside potential.

1. Don’t rely solely on market cap weighted index funds

Index funds are great for most investors, but your investments can’t outperform the market if they are designed to follow the market. It is a simple and inescapable fact. To beat the major indices, you will need to build your own portfolio of stocks or use growth-oriented ETFs (exchange-traded funds). This almost certainly results in additional volatility, so make sure you are able to take on additional risk before moving on to higher growth investments.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF(NYSEMKT: RSP) is one of the smallest steps you can take towards higher growth potential. The ETF invests equal amounts in all 500 S&P stocks, thereby eliminating the bias towards the absolute largest companies in the S&P 500, which can give you greater exposure to stocks that will become the leaders of tomorrow. Of course, this fund reduces your exposure to FAANG, You’re here, and Microsoft, but it has still held up since its launch.

2. Buy growth stocks and ETFs

Growth ETFs, such as Vanguard Growth ETF, are another popular option. These funds exclude mature and more stable stocks, investing only in fast growing companies. There is nothing too specialized about this methodology, but it should generate higher returns and more volatility.

Another option is niche ETFs that track growth themes. Some of the major growth themes today include cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, robotics, automation, frontier markets, and genomics. The IShares Exponential Technologies ETFis a fund that owns a large number of disruptive technology stocks. As these technologies have more and more impact on daily life, the companies in this ETF should reap the rewards.

Finally, you can also build a portfolio of a handful of high conviction stocks with more potential than any stock index. You will lose the benefits of diversifying dilution risk, but you will not be weighed down by index laggers. Active stock selection strategies have proven to be very difficult to manage, so be aware of the potential threats this strategy entails.

3. Add more small cap stocks

Small cap stocks can also boost your stock returns. The Russel 2000 is an index of approximately 2000 mid and small cap stocks. When you hear about the “market,” people usually refer to the S&P 500, which only includes large caps.

Small caps don’t always outperform their larger counterparts and they tend to get squeezed especially during bear markets. Nonetheless, the evidence to date suggests that small caps produce better long-term returns than large cap stock indices. This evidence is so compelling, in fact, that it is one of the pillars of factor investing. The developers of factor investing have won a Nobel Prize for their work, so it’s probably worth a look if you’ve never considered it before.

As we have seen with the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, some future giants are currently in the Russell. Amazon’s 1997 IPO valuation was less than $ 500 million, well below its current market cap of $ 1.7 trillion. Microsoft was also valued at less than $ 1 billion at the time of its IPO. Large companies struggle to match the growth rates of the best small caps, as larger companies already tend to have established brands and deep market penetration. Smaller competitors have more untapped opportunities, and historical stock market performance confirms this.

4. Pay attention to the dividend yield

The above strategies are great for growth investors, but what if you focus more on value stocks and income investments? This is certainly the case for many retirees who cannot handle the added volatility associated with growth stocks. The key to getting the most out of your equity portfolio might be to responsibly maximize dividend yield.

Dividends are a great way to get predictable returns from your stock portfolio, even if it’s not a bull market. All other things being equal, a dividend yield of 3% doubles the performance of a portfolio with a yield of 1.5%. It can make a huge difference in the retirement lifestyle. There are a variety of factors that dictate dividend yields, but there are many reliable, high-quality stocks with above-average returns. Dividend stocks that have been offered at high prices produce lower returns, and this can improve your performance if you don’t overload those stocks. You can see it at work with the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, which surpassed the Vanguard Value ETF long-term.

This approach only works if you have a relatively defensive portfolio. You also need to make sure that you don’t invest in stocks that have extremely high returns because they have too high distributions. Instead, focus on dividend aristocrats and other reliable dividend-paying stocks that have temporarily fallen out of favor in the market.