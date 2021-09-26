3 most important growth stocks that always seem unstoppable

It might sound counterintuitive, but when looking for great companies to add to your portfolio, look for stocks that have already seen solid price appreciation. Winning sports teams tend to keep winning, and businesses are no exception. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to highlight a title that has already been hugely successful so far this year that they would buy today.

They came with Global-E online (NASDAQ: GLBE), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG).

Global-E Online: Facilitating Global Ecommerce Sales

Danny Vena (Global-E online): There is no doubt that e-commerce has a long way to go. Online spending surged in the United States last year, reaching 19.6% of total retail sales, up 32% year-over-year. While growth has slowed in 2021, the trajectory is clear.

One of the barriers for traders, however, is the complexity of cross-border sales. Having the seller in one country and the buyer in another raises a whole litany of issues that most traders don’t have the time or bandwidth to deal with. This is where Global-E Online comes in. The business deals with many of the challenges and complexities associated with international selling, leaving the merchant to go about their day-to-day business.

The list of complications in cross-border sales is long: foreign language translation, cross-country regulatory compliance, currency exchange, customs and taxes, and even preferences in local payment methods. Global-E Online quickly overcomes many obstacles associated with international transactions.

The proof is in the pudding. For the second quarter, Global-E achieved revenue that increased 92% year-over-year, while its gross merchandise volume increased 95%. Gross margin increased to 36% from 32.4% in the previous year quarter. Excluding the amortization charge related to warrants held by Shopify, Global-E went from a loss to a profit, albeit a modest one.

Due to its strong performance, Global-E has raised its forecast for the full year. The company now projects revenue of $ 1.36 billion in 2021 at the midpoint of its forecast, ten times more than revenue of $ 136 million in 2020.

Investors clearly see the opportunity and have pushed up Global-E Online stock by more than 180% since its IPO in May.

If you’re still not convinced, don’t take my word for it. Ahead of the IPO, the company announced that e-commerce platform provider Shopify has purchased 7.75 million shares of Global-E Online, a 6.5% stake in the company. Shopify took it a step further by acquiring warrants that gave the company the right to purchase an additional 11.85 million shares over the next 24 months.

The couple also entered into a partnership agreement that makes Global-E Online the exclusive provider of cross-border services for Shopify merchants. The initial term of the agreement runs until April 2024, giving the company plenty of time to advocate with traders and investors.

Global-E Online has established itself as the leading provider of end-to-end cross-border services, as demonstrated by the strong interest shown by Shopify. Global-E cited a study by Forrester which suggests that the cross-border e-commerce market could reach $ 736 billion by 2023. The fact that the company’s GMV reached only $ 774 million per year last illustrates the extent of its opportunity.

Having the world’s largest e-commerce platform provider as a mentor won’t hurt either.

Alphabet knows the basics of growth

Will healy (Alphabet): Google’s parent company Alphabet may have hit a market cap of $ 1.9 trillion, but that doesn’t mean it has grown too big to produce massive growth. Alphabet has become best known for its dominant search engine, YouTube video site, and Android operating system. In addition, Google Cloud’s 8% market share in cloud infrastructure spending is only lagging behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft‘sAzure, according to Canalys.

The aforementioned apps and the Google Cloud generate over 99% of its current revenue. However, after seeing this, one might forget that Alphabet also has several subsidiaries that could increase growth levels.

Biotech firm Calico, AI-driven DeepMind, and Verily Life Sciences are among those companies. Nonetheless, autonomous driving technology company Waymo appeared to be gaining more attention, possibly for its valuation. Financial data firm Pitchbook valued Waymo at $ 31 billion in 2020. That would give Waymo a value equivalent to about 1.7% of Alphabet’s market cap. Since Google generates almost all of Alphabet’s revenue, this implies that Waymo and possibly other affiliates have locked in significant value. And with self-driving cars already here, Waymo could drive revenue growth sooner rather than later.

As it stands, revenue growth does not appear to be of concern. In the first half of 2021, Alphabet reported revenue of $ 117 billion, up 47% from the same period in 2020. During this period, net profit increased 164% to 36 billions of dollars. This increase occurred when its costs increased by only 25%. Additionally, an additional $ 7.6 billion in income from equity gains more than covered the $ 6.8 billion in income taxes, an expense that more than tripled from the top six. month of 2020.

Considering this surge, it is understandable why the stock has risen 60% so far in 2021. Moreover, thanks to the increase in earnings, its P / E ratio of 30 has not changed in any way. significant during this period. While Alphabet hasn’t offered any forward-looking guidance, the multiple looks cheap given triple-digit revenue growth. And between its existing Google business and the prospects of its affiliates, the long-term gains are not expected to stop anytime soon.

Datadog: In pursuit of the clouds

Brian Withers (Datadog): With its stock up more than 50% so far this year, Datadog is a favorite among growing investors. But its race is far from over as this cloud-based observability platform is performing at a high level and investing in future growth. Let’s see why you’ll want to bring this young puppy home for long term ownership.

It’s hard to ignore the stellar growth figures posted by the company. Not only is the turnover growing at breakneck speed, but the company is also gaining large customers hand in hand. But what is probably the most exciting for investors are the remaining performance bonds that represent the value of all open contracts. The RPO increased triple digits year over year to $ 583 million. This means that customers sign larger and longer contracts.

Metric Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Change (QOQ) Change (YOY) Returned $ 140 million $ 199 million $ 234 million 18% 67% > $ 100,000 of ARR customers 1,015 1,437 1610 12% 59% Remaining performance obligations $ 244 million $ 464 million $ 583 million 26% 139%

But the secret to Datadog’s success is its sticky ecosystem. Seventy-five percent of customers use two or more modules, but 28% use four or more, up from 15% compared to last Q2. Today, with 16,400 clients and the top 1,610 representing 80% of its annual recurring revenue, the company has many opportunities to grow with the clients it already has.

Finally, the company does not rest on its past successes. Two new products were launched during the quarter, Cloud Security Posture Management and Cloud Workload Security, bringing the total number of tools in the Datadog suite to 11. As the company continues to invest in its platform, it makes it more attractive for customers to grow. their imprint with this leader in observability.

The action seems expensive with a price / sell ratio of 59, but if you’re interested in long-term cloud gaming, this dog might do the trick for you. This young company still has a lot of growth to come before it becomes an adult, and you might want to consider making a nice, warm place for this puppy in your wallet.